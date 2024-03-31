GT vs SRH highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 12

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in match number 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on Sunday, March 31.

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first in the afternoon game. SRH, who registered a record-breaking 277-run total in their previous outing against Mumbai Indians (MI), failed to replicate the same kind of performance in Ahmedabad.

While most of their batters got off to decent starts, nobody kicked on to get a big score. Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad scored 29 runs each, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed 24 runs, as Hyderabad finished at 162/8 in 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers, bagging a stunning three-wicket haul. The home team chased down the target without much drama, with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan mustered 45 runs, and David Miller remained unbeaten on 44, taking his team to their second victory of the season.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the GT vs SRH match that generated significant buzz among the fans.

#1 Rashid Khan coming out on top against Heinrich Klaasen in the battle of T20 heavyweights

The contest between Rashid Khan and Heinrich Klaasen was one of the major talking points ahead of the GT vs SRH contest. Both players carry a big reputation in T20 cricket and are proven campaigners.

Klaasen once again showed how able he is against spinners, hitting left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad for back-to-back sixes in the 13th over. He was threatening to take the game away from Gujarat.

However, the swashbuckling batter's promising knock ended courtesy of Rashid's brilliance in the 14th over. The crafty spinner dished out a wrong'un, which proved to be the cause of Klaasen's downfall.

The right-handed batter tried to play it on the leg side but was beaten comprehensively, and his stumps were shattered.

#2 Mohit Sharma's awe-inspiring final over to restrict SRH to 162

Hyderabad had two well-set batters, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed, at the crease in the final over. The two would have backed themselves to hit a couple of big hits and take their side to an impressive total.

However, GT's veteran pacer Mohit Sharma gave a scintillating performance, giving away just three runs while also bagging two wickets in the 20th over. He made it difficult for the batters with accurate slower balls.

Sharma once again proved his worth as a death bowler for his team, finishing with brilliant figures of 4-0-25-3. His tidy final over had a big impact on the game, as things might have been trickier for Gujarat had Hyderabad given them a target over 180.

#3 David Miller's onslaught against Mayank Markande to put GT in the driver's seat

Hyderabad were still very much in the game after 15 overs of Gujarat's innings. Skipper Pat Cummins handed the ball to leg spinner Mayank Markande, who had given just nine runs from his first two overs and picked up a wicket.

However, David Miller ruined Markande's figures, taking him to the cleaners in the 16h over. The over started with a wide. The southpaw hit two fours on the trot on the subsequent delivery.

Markande, under immense pressure, ended up bowling yet another wide. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller hit a six each later in the over as GT accumulated 24 runs off the six balls, reducing the equation to 25 runs from 24 balls.

Watch the full highlights of the match here.