GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The defending champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting this encounter.

Gujarat Titans have played 12 games so far. They have won eight of those and have 16 points under their belt. They are on the brink of qualification to the playoffs and a win will guarantee them a spot in the first qualifier. They are coming off a loss against Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Rashid Khan picked up four wickets but the other bowlers went on a journey as Mumbai Indians finished their innings on 218/5. In reply, Rashid smashed 79* off just 32 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by 27 runs. The Titans will be hoping that they get back to winning ways in their next fixture against the Sunrisers at home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. Nothing is going right for them at the moment. They have managed to win only four games out of 11. They suffered their seventh loss of the competition in their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Contributions from their batters helped SRH post 182 on the board for the loss of six wickets. What followed was a disappointing effort from their bowlers as they failed to defend the total. They lost the game in the last over. The Sunrisers need to win their remaining fixtures to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 62, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 15th 2022, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is fast-paced. The pacers get plenty of assistance from the surface if they hit the right areas. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they spend some time in the middle, they can play their strokes freely.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to range between 29 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Team News

· The Titans generally don’t make changes to their squad and expect them to go with the same 15.

· Expect the Gujarat Titans to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

· We may see them use Shubman Gill as the impact substitute while chasing.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

· We may expect Marco Jansen to replace Fazalhaq Farooqi who struggled in their last game.

· Expect Vivrant Sharma being used as an impact substitute if they bowl second.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

The Titans are well-placed in the points table and a win against the Sunrisers will see them seal a berth in the first qualifier. The Sunrisers need to bring out their A-game on Monday to challenge the defending champions.

Gujarat Titans have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they walk past the Orange Army on Monday.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win Match 62 of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Mohammed Shami to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes