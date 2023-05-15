GT vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have as many losses as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have wins in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and that is reflected in the fact that the two sides are at opposite ends of the table.

Hardik Pandya and Co. had an opportunity to seal a top-two spot by beating the Mumbai Indians (MI), but they fell short despite Rashid Khan's sensational (for lack of a stronger superlative) all-round effort. As things stand, in fact, they aren't mathematically assured of a spot in the playoffs.

GT are primed to get two cracks at the final, but they can't afford to ease up as the league stage draws to a close. They will return to Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15, in an attempt to put two more points on the board and secure their top-two spot.

SRH, meanwhile, are currently ninth and don't have much to play for. While they're still technically in the hunt, they have eight points to their name and can only get to a maximum of 14, at which point the net run rate will come into the picture. Their net run rate? As of now, an abysmal -0.471.

Hyderabad are on the back of a stunning capitulation at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who incidentally were comprehensively beaten by GT last week. Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis snatched the game away from the SunRisers' grasp as some poor tactical decisions came back to haunt them.

That's been the story of SRH's campaign so far, which has been characterized by strategic errors and inconsistent team selection. With their hopes all but over, they might be tempted to ring in some changes and try out new combinations that work better.

GT and SRH shared the spoils in their two meetings last year. What will happen the first time they lock horns in IPL 2023?

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH Match Prediction: Titans seek to bounce back from MI defeat

Shubman Gill's form has tapered off slightly this season

Shubman Gill's form at the top of the order has tapered off a little bit, but he'll welcome a return to Ahmedabad. The opener loves playing at the venue, which has produced batting-friendly wickets throughout IPL 2023.

GT have suffered a slight downfall in bowling efficiency of late. Alzarri Joseph hasn't been at his lethal best this year, while captain Hardik Pandya hasn't been a reliable option either. The likes of Mohammad Shami, though, will love bowling to the SRH top order.

Overall, the Titans are clearly the better side. They have more players in form, have a settled combination, have improved their home record, and are in general more tactically sound.

SRH don't have much to lose and are due a good performance or two given the talent on their roster, but most of their big-ticket players are currently on the bench. And among those who are being picked right now, there aren't too many outright match-winners.

While anything can happen in a game of cricket, GT are the clear favorites.

Prediction: GT to win Match 62 of IPL 2023.

