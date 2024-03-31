GT vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Following one of the craziest wins in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to keep their momentum going when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 31.

When Travis Head raced away to a half-century against the Mumbai Indians (MI), few would've thought that the milestone would be reached two more times in the same innings. In fact, when Heinrich Klaasen raised his bat after facing 23 balls, it seemed like his knock that reduced the overall pace of the innings.

The Orange Army eventually managed 277, and MI were even in the hunt for a good portion of the chase before they fizzled out. SRH thus got off the mark in IPL 2024, coming up with two points after a tense defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first league game.

The Titans, meanwhile, come into this game having experienced contrasting fortunes. They managed to secure a victory over MI in their first game of the league stage before being thoroughly outclassed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

GT generally like playing at home, but the composition of their squad is very different without Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. SRH, meanwhile, are slowly finding their bearings in the new campaign after a 2023 season that was ravaged by uncertainty and lack of form.

Gujarat have won two of their three meetings against SRH in the IPL. Can they secure their third consecutive victory? Or will Pat Cummins lead his team to another win in Ahmedabad?

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH: Titans batters look to cash in

Expand Tweet

After Travis Head's inclusion, SRH's batting unit looks absolutely deadly. They have power throughout the lineup, with Heinrich Klaasen being the standout name in the middle order. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram seem to be in good nick as well.

If the Titans are to contain SRH, they will need to turn to their key man in the middle overs, Rashid Khan. But the Afghan spinner hasn't been at his absolute best lately and was taken to the cleaners, by his standards at least, by the CSK batters in the last game.

Luckily for Gujarat, there are concerns in the SunRisers bowling as well. Bhuneshwar Kumar has leaked runs and is without a wicket in IPL 2024, although his bowling figures against MI need to be taken with a pinch of salt. If the ball does something at Ahmedabad, especially under the lights, the swing bowler will be dangerous.

Since there are many positive matchups for SRH, they could be marginally ahead as favorites for this encounter. GT's most important players, namely Shubman Gill, David Miller and Rashid, are in a somewhat unconvincing run of form. Without them, the Titans might struggle to compete with the best teams in the competition, and early indications suggest that the SunRisers are one of those teams.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket in the IPL, but SRH could be marginally ahead of their opponents right now.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 12 of IPL 2024.