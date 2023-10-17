Happy birthday Anil Kumble: 5 things you might still not know about the Indian legend

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble turned 53 today. Nicknamed 'Jumbo', Kumble represented India and ACC Asian XI in a total of 132 Test matches and 271 ODI matches. He bagged 956 wickets in his international career, registering 10 four-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls.

Many fans would know that Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler to have taken 10 wickets in a Test innings. He achieved the feat against Pakistan back in the year 1999. It is also well-known that he is a former Indian captain and head coach.

On his 53rd birthday today, let us look at the five things that most fans may still not know about Anil Kumble.

#1 Anil Kumble took a 5-wicket haul in IPL but never played a T20I match for India

It is rare to see any Indian bowler having an excellent record in IPL with zero T20I caps to his name. However, Anil Kumble never played a T20I match for India despite scalping 45 wickets in 42 IPL matches, including three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

Expand Tweet

Kumble had an impressive economy rate of 6.58 in the IPL. The Indian team management did not select any senior players for the T20 World Cup in 2007 and then backed the youngsters. Hence, Kumble, who was active in international cricket till 2008, never got a chance in the T20I format.

#2 Anil Kumble captained India in 1 ODI in 2002

Kumble became India's Test captain in 2007 and led the team in 14 Tests. He was never India's full-time ODI captain, but the leg-spinner got an opportunity to lead the Men in Blue in an ODI against England in Chennai back in 2002.

The match happened on January 25, 2002 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kumble took two wickets and two catches, helping India record a four-wicket victory.

#3 Anil Kumble played in Hong Kong International Sixes in 2010

After retiring from international cricket and IPL, Kumble participated in the Hong Kong International Sixes in 2010. He played two matches for India in the four-overs-a-side competition. Pakistan and New Zealand defeated India in the Sobers Group.

Kumble had a forgettable outing with the ball. He returned with figures of 0/19 in one over against Pakistan and then 0/13 against New Zealand.

#4 Kumble Captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in his last appearance for RCB

RCB made it to CLT20 2010 after finishing third in the IPL. The Bangalore-based franchise performed well in CLT20 and qualified for the semifinals. RCB were up against Chennai Super Kings in the semifinal in Durban.

Suresh Raina's 94-run knock helped CSK defeat RCB by 52 runs via D/L method. Kumble bowled four overs and returned with figures of 0/38. He was not out on 1* when RCB were all out for 123 in a run-chase of 176.

#5 Kumble took a 3-wicket haul in his last ODI match

Kumble's last ODI appearance for India came in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. He bagged a three-wicket haul in his last ODI for India, which was against Bermuda. The leg-spinner dismissed opposition captain Irvine Romaine, middle-order batter Janeiro Tucker and tailender Malachi Jones to return with figures of 3/38.

India scored 413/5 in that match and registered a 257-run win. Unfortunately, India could not make it to Super 8s because of their defeats against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.