×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 of Gambhir's most significant contributions in India's cricket history

Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
194   //    14 Oct 2018, 16:26 IST

Gambhir has been the unsung hero of Indian cricket
Gambhir has been the unsung hero of Indian cricket

Gautam Gambhir turns 37 today. Over an international career that began more than 15 years ago, Gambhir has proved time and again that he is just the match winner India needed at the top of their batting order.

He marked his birthday today with a match-winning century to lead Delhi to the semi-final of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

While the southpaw from Delhi has won India numerous Tests, ODIs and T20Is, he has also led Kolkata Knight Riders and his home team Delhi to numerous franchise and domestic titles.

But if we just have a look at his international career, Gambhir has won India some very important matches from tough situations - without which India wouldn't be the same force that they are today.

Though the left-hander has been out of contention for national selection, for quite a while now - he has always been scoring runs consistently at the domestic level and even during the Indian Premier League.

While we can only hope that the BCCI still has Gambhir on their radar for one last go, Gambhir is one who does not decide to stop and carries on with his good work.

Over the last couple of years, Gautam Gambhir has been doing a lot of activity outside the field as well, giving his expert views on various cricket analysis shows and taking up several causes and also running his own foundation.

Even during the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy, Gautam has led his team to the semifinals in what has been a highly competitive tournament ahead of the 50-over World Cup in England next year.

On this auspicious day, let us have a look at some of Gambhir's most significant innings that have shaped India's cricketing history and made them one of the most feared sides in international cricket during the current decade.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Gautam Gambhir Greatest Cricketers of All Time Cricketers of the Week The Greatest Cricketers of all time - Top 20
Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
3 Indian batsmen who can solve India's middle order woes...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in...
RELATED STORY
India's best players in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 most underrated coaches in cricket history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
6 most destructive hundreds in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 batting greats who retired just short of a major...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket takers for India in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us