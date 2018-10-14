5 of Gambhir's most significant contributions in India's cricket history

Gambhir has been the unsung hero of Indian cricket

Gautam Gambhir turns 37 today. Over an international career that began more than 15 years ago, Gambhir has proved time and again that he is just the match winner India needed at the top of their batting order.

He marked his birthday today with a match-winning century to lead Delhi to the semi-final of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

While the southpaw from Delhi has won India numerous Tests, ODIs and T20Is, he has also led Kolkata Knight Riders and his home team Delhi to numerous franchise and domestic titles.

But if we just have a look at his international career, Gambhir has won India some very important matches from tough situations - without which India wouldn't be the same force that they are today.

Though the left-hander has been out of contention for national selection, for quite a while now - he has always been scoring runs consistently at the domestic level and even during the Indian Premier League.

While we can only hope that the BCCI still has Gambhir on their radar for one last go, Gambhir is one who does not decide to stop and carries on with his good work.

Over the last couple of years, Gautam Gambhir has been doing a lot of activity outside the field as well, giving his expert views on various cricket analysis shows and taking up several causes and also running his own foundation.

Even during the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy, Gautam has led his team to the semifinals in what has been a highly competitive tournament ahead of the 50-over World Cup in England next year.

On this auspicious day, let us have a look at some of Gambhir's most significant innings that have shaped India's cricketing history and made them one of the most feared sides in international cricket during the current decade.

