Hardik and Krunal Pandya bat for an IPL behind closed doors

The Pandya Brothers had a candid chat with Dinesh Karthik

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have supported the idea of IPL 2020 being played behind closed doors. The Pandya brothers, who play for Mumbai Indians, have said that they are in favour of the notion as it will provide some entertainment to people at home.

In a Live Instagram session with KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, both Krunal and Hardik Pandya spoke on several topics on and off cricket, the most important being the staging of IPL 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On being asked by Karthik about the fate of this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Hardik supported the idea of matches being held without crowds in the stadium. Although he said that the tournament may not have the same spark as previous editions, he stated that it will at least provide some entertainment to the people at home.

He further compared IPL matches without crowds to Ranji Trophy games, which sometimes lack the support of fans in the stadiums. Both brothers acknowledged the fact that it will be the smarter option to go with.

Hardik Pandya stated:

"It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the competition vibe comes with the crowd. I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home."

IPL behind closed doors being contemplated

A few days ago, a team official spoke to Sportskeeda about the possibility of IPL 2020 being staged this year, and what guidelines might be followed if it goes ahead. One main idea being contemplated is the IPL behind closed doors.

The official explained that since 90 per cent of the viewership in the past editions came from TV and the internet, staging IPL without crowds would not pose major issues.

"The biggest challenge is to conduct the IPL this season. However, the current situation is quite grim and it doesn't look so simple. If at all the event is conducted, the people may not be allowed to watch the games live. But as more than 90 percent of the IPL audience in on TV and the internet, it won't be a big issue other than losing the gate receipts. It is still so much better than cancelling the IPL this season," a team official told Sportskeeda