"Hardik Niggle Pandya" - Fans troll Mumbai Indians star for missing another game in UAE leg of IPL 2021 

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians face off in the 34th game of the IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. After missing out on the previous contest against CSK, Rohit Sharma is back to lead the Mumbai Indians in this game.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first. They did not make any changes to their side which won comprehensively against the RCB. Hardik Pandya continues to be on the sidelines for the Mumbai Indians.

Here are the playing XI's for the 34th IPL 2021 match.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Fans were delighted to see Rohit Sharma back on the field but were disappointed to see Hardik Pandya miss out again. They took to Twitter to express their views on the matter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Indian selectors must have a backup option in the squad in case Hardik Pandya remains unfit.

If we start badly, doesn't mean we have lost, just keep hanging in the game: Brendon McCullum's advice to KKR players

Ahead of the all-important clash against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, KKR coach Brendon McCullum gave a pep talk to his side and advised them not to lose hope even after a bad start. He urged the players to keep fighting until the last moment.

In a video uploaded by KKR on their official Instagram handle Brendon McCullum told the players:

"What I am trying to get across here is that this might be a game but these games which go on with games out of the field, right? If we start well, great but doesn't mean we are in the game. We still have to keep making decisions. We have to protect our leads at times."

He added:

"If we start badly, doesn't mean we have lost the game. We hang in the game. We just keep hanging in the game and rely on guys who are out of the field to help us with that cohesion, that camaraderie and trusting one another while we are out there to make the plays so that we get an opportunity. If you dissect what I have said in a cricket field, I think we are pretty good to go."

KKR has had a very bad head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians so far in the IPL. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the latest chapter of this lop-sided rivalry today.

