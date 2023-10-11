Hardik Pandya turns 30: Remembering his 5 best knocks for India

Back in November 2021, a persistent injury forced Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, into a predominantly batting role with limited bowling. Doubts arose about whether he could resurrect his international career.

Fast forward to October 2023, and Hardik Pandya may now play a pivotal role in India's World Cup campaign. After an intensive rehabilitation and training regimen, he has found his pace as a bowler and is one of the most important middle order batters for his side.

India has always wanted a seam bowling all-rounder and Hardik Pandya fits the bill perfectly.

As Hardik Pandya turns 30, we take a look at his 5 best knocks for India:

#5. 33 vs Pakistan, 2022

Hardik Pandya stayed calm and delivered India the win

This was a cracking India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup in Dubai. After bowling Pakistan out for a modest score of 147, India got off to a nervy start. They were reduced to 89/4 when Suryakumar Yadav departed and the asking rate had climbed to almost 10 runs per over.

Hardik was extremely calm and stayed unbeaten on 33 runs from 17 balls, comprising four fours and a six. India needed 21 runs off the last 12 balls and Hardik stepped up by striking back-to-back boundaries against Haris Rauf. He then unleashed a short-arm jab which earned another boundary and shifted the match in India's favour.

#4. 92* vs Australia, 2021

Hardik gave India the final push

In the third and final match of the series against Australia in December 2022, Hardik Pandya delivered his career-best ODI performance, as he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to power India to a challenging total of 302/5. Pandya remained unbeaten on 92, while Jadeja contributed 66 not out.

This partnership gave India a late surge as they added 150 runs for the sixth wicket. Pandya's impressive knock featured seven fours and a six, while Jadeja unleashed five fours and three sixes, with the pair accumulating a remarkable 110 runs in the last 10 overs.

Indian seamers then stepped up as they restricted Australia to 289 runs and won the final match of the series.

#3. 83 vs Australia, 2017

Hardik and Dhoni bailed India out

Before this match, Hardik Pandya had just one century and one five-wicket haul in his professional cricket career. However, he did not bother with numbers as he single-handedly secured India's victory in the first ODI of the series.

The pitch in Chennai had far more bounce than an Indian surface, and this is where Pandya's remarkable ability to clear the boundary with sixes, combined with MS Dhoni's practical approach, lifted India from a precarious position of 87 for 5 to a total of 281. The all-rounder ended with a superb innings of 83 runs.

Persistent drizzle adjusted the target from 282 to a theoretically more attainable 164 within 21 overs. Pandya the bowler then stood up and used his knuckleball expertise, dismissing Steven Smith and Travis Head as India secured a 26-run win.

#2. 51 vs England, 2022

Pandya gave India the late power

In the first T20I of the 2022 India tour of England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, the visitors beat the hosts by 50 runs, thanks to Hardik Pandya's outstanding all-round performance.

Pandya was named the Player of the Match for not only scoring his first T20I half-century but also claiming four vital wickets during England's pursuit of the target.

India batted first after winning the toss. Pandya provided the late kick to the innings with a superb effort of 51 off 33 deliveries as India ended with 198 after their 20 overs. In the second innings, he eliminated the dangerous quartet of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran.

#1. 108 vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Hardik Pandya slammed a Test Ton

Hardik Pandya showcased his promise by delivering a powerful century – his first in Test cricket – enabling India to seize control of the first innings in the third Test match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Pandya completed his century in 86 balls, featuring seven boundaries and seven sixes. He accelerated from fifty to a hundred in a mere 25 balls, including two fours and six additional sixes.

India ended with 487 runs and this was enough for Sri Lanka as they lost the match by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 171 runs.