Harshal Patel praises Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting 

Harshal Patel praised the leadership qualities of Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Harshal Patel praised head coach Ricky Ponting's stunning work ethic and his ability to take the game as seriously as he did previously.

Patel, in a live Instagram session with the official handle of IPL team Delhi Capitals', lauded Ponting's leadership qualities. He brought to notice Ponting's impeccable micro-management of all the squad members, regardless of the fact whether they were part of the playing XI or not.

"One leadership thing I have observed from Ricky Ponting is that he makes every individual feel equal and respected. It doesn't matter if you're playing or not, he always makes you feel important."

He explained how Ponting's advice helped him overcome the technical glitches in his batting and added how the former Aussie captain was a perfect role model even after his retirement.

"He has helped in my batting as well, very minute details. There's a famous saying that a leader should be first on the field and last off it. He follows it aptly... Work ethic is one brilliant thing about him."

In the IPL, Patel has picked a total of 43 wickets in as many matches since his debut for RCB in 2012. His all-round ability has also added depth to the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup. In the domestic T20 season, the Haryana medium-pacer took 19 wickets in 12 matches and scored 374 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 165.

Patel is one of the most experienced uncapped players in the IPL

Delhi Capitals' Rahane excited to play under Ponting

Ajinkya Rahane said that he was excited to play under Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is one of the most sought after personalities in the Delhi Capitals' camp. Recently, Delhi Capitals' latest addition Ajinkya Rahane had also expressed his excitement to play under the leadership of Ricky Ponting as head coach.

He revealed how he used to copy the Australian legend's batting and fielding techniques while growing up, terming him as an apt example for the younger generations to come.

"I am really excited to play under Ricky Ponting with Delhi Capitals. Have heard a lot about him as a coach. Obviously my idols while growing up were Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, but I tried to copy Ponting's batting and fielding style as well... In our conversations, we talked about his fielding heroics, how he hit those direct hits so often in his career. I hope I can make the best use of his experience."