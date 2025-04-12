“Have their brains stopped working?” - MS Dhoni’s former teammate makes scathing attack after CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary slammed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their dismal defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium on April 11. The Men in Yellow suffered one of their most embarrassing home defeats in IPL history.

Batting first, CSK recorded their second-lowest first-innings total in the IPL at 103/9 in 20 overs. The bowlers fared no better, with KKR chasing down the target in only 10.1 overs.

It was CSK's fifth consecutive defeat - their longest in a single season in IPL history. The loss was also the biggest for CSK in terms of balls remaining in the IPL.

Furthermore, CSK lost three straight home games in a single IPL edition for the first time.

Talking about CSK's defeat on Cricbuzz, Tiwary said (Via NDTV):

"Why do they not go to the drawing board early? I think, it is obvious that you re-assess after a loss. But some things that are taking place is beyond my understanding. Like, when Ashwin was bowling today, earlier to all the left-handers he bowled round the stumps, but today he bowled over the stumps. It became very easy for Sunil Narine. These small things...when you have such an experienced player and wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni? Have their brains stopped working?"

CSK look to be on course to miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season, having won just one out of their six matches. They are currently second-from-bottom on the IPL 2025 points table.

"From hereon CSK's cart is going to go downhill" - Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary predicted further misery for CSK in the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after their crushing defeat to KKR. The former batter also questioned skipper MS Dhoni's tactics of holding back the current Purple Cap holder, Noor Ahmad, until the eighth over in KKR's small run-chase.

"From hereon CSK's cart is going to go downhill. It seemed like that from the last three-four matches. You see the shot selection of the players, after playing form 20-25 years, you get to realise what can happen. I couldn't understand some things. Your Purple Cap winner is Noor Ahmad, but when did he come to bowl? In the 8th over. And in the first ball itself, he scalped the wicket of Sunil Narine," said Tiwary (Via NDTV).

He continued:

"Naturally, the cricket sense tells you that if the opposition spinners are doing so well, then you have the Purple Cap winner, why not bring him early? Generally MS Dhoni does not make such a mistake. I have not seen it in so many years. Why it happened today, maybe it is worth knowing."

Despite picking up 11 wickets in five outings, Noor came into the attack with KKR needing under 20 runs for victory. He dismissed the rampaging Sunil Narine off his first delivery, further validating the questions about his late arrival to bowl.

With problems aplenty, CSK will take on the in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next encounter on Monday, April 14.

