Have CSK regained the edge over MI in IPL's El Clasico rivalry? Analyzing the history of Mumbai vs Chennai battles

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the most competitive one in the history of the T20 tournament. There's a reason why the MI vs CSK contest is referred to as the El Clasico of the IPL.

There were some cheeky posts during Saturday's [April 13] Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match, claiming that the Punjab vs Rajasthan battle is the real El Clasico of the IPL - the reason, of course, being the number of nail-biters the two sides have played out over the years.

In an ironic sense, though, most of these matches have gone down to the wire due to a lack of quality cricket played by the teams rather than because of it. That pretty much eliminates their claim for El Clasico status!

Coming back to the real deal, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will resume their famed rivalry with a match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. In head-to-head numbers, MI have a 20-16 lead over CSK. However, there has never been a favorite in the contest, as both sides have had their periods of dominance and struggles.

As Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings prepare for the big battle on Sunday, we revisit the history of the El Clasico rivalry and analyze if any particular side has the edge going into the latest combat.

2008-2012: As close as it gets, but CSK get the 'final' edge

From 2008 to 2012, MI and CSK met 11 times in the IPL, with Mumbai winning six matches and Chennai five. Chennai Super Kings won the first-ever IPL match played between the two sides at Chepauk in 2008. In a high-scoring contest, Chennai beat Mumbai by six runs, laying the foundation stone for what was to become an epic rivalry.

Expand Tweet

While MI won six of the first 11 matches they played against CSK, Chennai Super Kings clinched the first final between the two sides. In a hard-fought tussle at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai got the better of Mumbai by 22 runs in the summit clash of the 2010 edition as Suresh Raina starred with 57* off 35.

2013-2018: CSK have their moments, but MI have final say

From 2013 to 2018, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings met 13 times [Chennai were banned in 2016 and 2017], with MI winning seven matches and CSK six. While there is nothing much to pick from the head-to-head numbers, Mumbai clearly had the better of this phase as they won two IPL finals against Chennai.

In the 2013 IPL summit clash played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MI avenged their 2010 final loss by registering a 23-run win. Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up 148-9 as Kieron Pollard starred with 60* off 32. Chennai Super Kings were held to 125-9 despite skipper MS Dhoni's 63* off 45.

Expand Tweet

MI and CSK met again in the 2015 IPL final, also played in Kolkata. Mumbai again got the better of Chennai by 41 runs. Lendl Simmons (68 off 45) and Rohit Sharma (50 off 26) helped MI post 202-5, batting first. CSK responded with 161-8 as Mitchell McClenaghan claimed 3-25 and Lasith Malinga 2-25.

2019-2023: MI continue dominance before CSK turn the tables

From 2019 to 2023, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings met 12 times in the IPL, with MI winning seven clashes and CSK five. Mumbai were completely dominant over Chennai in the 2019 edition. The El Clasico rivals met four times that season, including the nail-biting final in Hyderabad, which MI won by one run.

In a thrilling finale, Mumbai Indians batted first and put up 149-8 on the board. Pollard, yet again, starred with 41* off 25 balls. In the chase, Shane Watson's 80 off 59 balls kept CSK in the hunt even as the other batters in the side struggled.

Lasith Malinga, who was brutally hammered by Watson, however, had the final say as he trapped Shardul Thakur leg before off the last ball of the match with a slower off-cutter. For CSK, it was yet again a case of so near yet so far.

Period Matches won by CSK Matches won by MI 2008-2012 Five out of 11 Six out of 11 2013-2018 Six out of 13 Seven out of 13 2019-2023 Five out of 12 Seven out of 12

To their credit, though, Chennai Super Kings have turned around their fortunes against Mumbai Indians in brilliant fashion since the 2019 heartbreak. Post the 2019 final, CSK and MI have met eight times in the IPL, with Chennai winning five matches and Mumbai three.

In fact, Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious in four of the last five IPL matches against Mumbai Indians. Last season, they hammered MI by seven wickets in the away clash and six wickets in the home game.

Will CSK continue their dominance over MI, or will Mumbai Indians turn the tables yet again? Over to Wankhede.