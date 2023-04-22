Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri was effusive in his praise for Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma. The 20-year-old has been among the most impressive batters this IPL, averaging a stunning 53.50 at a strike rate of 158.52. Despite batting in the middle-order, the elegant left-hander is among the top 12 run-getters this season, showcasing great game awareness.

His performances have been applauded by fans and experts alike, and Ravi Shastri, who had earlier complimented Varma during commentary, was the latest to heap praise on the youngster.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri pointed out why Tilak Varma was likely to knock on the doors of the Indian team soon. He said:

"A standout player is Tilak Varma, who I think I said in the second game or third game on commentary I said he is an India Player in the near future. He will be banging that door down because he has got that all-round ability not just to finish it off at the end, the clarity of thought when he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first ten balls, he is not afraid to take his chances, play shots, back his strengths."

Tilak's impressive batting has been instrumental in MI's resurgence after a slow start to the season. Having won their last three games after losing the first two, MI find themselves sixth in the points table with three wins from five games.

Ravi Shastri agrees with MI skipper Rohit Sharma's statement and praises Tilak Varma's temperament

Ravi Shastri was highly impressed by Tilak Varma's batting this season.

Ravi Shastri agreed with MI skipper Rohit Sharma's opinion that Tilak Varma has the ability to play the ball without being overawed by the bowler, which was his standout quality. Sharma said this at the post-match presentation after MI's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

Shastri also pointed out how the 20-year-old improved from last year to this year without resting on his laurels. He said:

"As Rohit said a very good line at the presenatation yesterday [ he doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball], he is not worried about the reputation in the sense that he is not overawed by the bowler, he plays whats on offer , he plays irrespective of the name, he doesn't play the name, he plays the ball and which is there for everyone to see."

"He has got a wide range of shots, he has got the temperment , he looked very good last year but he is looking better this year, you watch for players who improve."

Tilak Varma impressed in his debut IPL season last year, scoring 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02.

Mumbai Indians take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

