"He just takes the game on" - DC assistant coach Shane Watson on captain Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson (Credit: Instagram/DC)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
Modified Apr 07, 2022 02:39 PM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has already left an impression as a leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Still early days in his captaincy career, Pant has emerged as an aggressive skipper who likes to stay a step ahead of the opponents. Recently, DC players and support staff were seen speaking highly of their captain.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, DC assistant coach Shane Watson was heard praising the young skipper. The former Aussie all-rounder said:

"The way he leads, the way he keeps, the way he bats, he just takes the game on no matter what the situation of the game is. That is the reason why he is so exciting to watch."

Bowling coach Ajit Agarkar also spoke highly of the 24-year-old captain. The former India all-rounder lauded Rishabh Pant's game-reading ability.

"One is he reads the game really well, which you can see with the way he has developed his own game and the progress that he has made. He will always be a good leader."

So far, Pant has captained Delhi in 18 games, winning 11 of these across IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 combined.

"He is very fearless" - Mandeep Singh on Rishabh Pant

Middle-order batter Mandeep Singh also lauded Pant's demeanor on the cricket field.

The 30-year-old cricketer from Punjab, who has played under various captains, labeled Pant as a fearless cricketer who wants to dominate the proceedings.

He said:

"Definitely, he is very fearless which is very evident in his game. Whatever the situation is, he tries to dominate the game and win it either as a batsman or a captain."
Coming on the back of a defeat against the Gujarat Titans, Rishabh Pant's leadership skills will be put to the test when DC lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants later tonight at the DY Patil Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
