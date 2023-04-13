“He does some netting in Ranchi” - Stephen Fleming sheds light on MS Dhoni’s preparations for IPL 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that MS Dhoni does not get a lot of opportunities to train for the Indian Premier League (IPL) since he has retired from international cricket. The former Kiwi skipper, however, hailed the Indian cricket legend for maintaining his fitness in a professional manner.

Dhoni is leading CSK in the ongoing Indian Premier League amid speculations that this year’s edition will be his farewell season in the T20 competition. The 41-year-old, however, has displayed impressive form with the willow, playing some blazing cameos.

On Wednesday, April 12, he smacked 32* off 17 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, albeit in a losing cause. At a post-match press conference, Fleming admitted that the CSK skipper is nursing a knee injury and also opened up on how Dhoni prepares for the IPL. The Chennai coach stated:

“He is strong. He is nursing a knee injury which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat. Still what you saw today [Wednesday]… a great player for us. His fitness has always been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot. To say fit, he does some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai.

“He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. We never have any doubts about the way he manages himself. He always gets himself up to speed.”

With CSK needing 21 off the last over against RR, Dhoni muscled pacer Sandeep Sharma for consecutive sixes. The bowler, however, held his nerve as Rajasthan sneaked home to victory by three runs.

“Stand still and wait for them to commit mistakes” - MS Dhoni on his death-overs hitting mantra

While CSK may have gone down to RR in Wednesday’s match, Dhoni yet again wowed the crowd with his incredible big-hitting skills at the death. Asked how he plans his assault on bowlers, the Chennai captain explained:

"You see the field, you see the bowler and you plan as to what the bowler's strength is. After that just stand still and wait for them to commit mistakes. I don't fancy too many things and do a lot of things. If they bowl the right areas, then well done to them."

"At the end of the day the bowler is under pressure. Even if he misses by a few inches you can hit it for a sixes. You need to back your strength.”

CSK were set 176 to win the match against Rajasthan, but finished on 172/6.

