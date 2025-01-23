“He was the one who told me, ‘Tera time aayega’” - When an Indian spinner opened up on the backing he received from Gautam Gambhir 

Back in 2019, Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up about the chat he had with Gautam Gambhir. The former Team India batter, in his chat with Kuldeep, told the young spinner that his time in the team would come.

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Gautam Gambhir shared the dressing room during their time with Kolkata Knight Riders. Joining the team in 2016, Kuldeep had shown a lot of promise as a young, budding leg spinner but was in and out of the team. In 2017, Gambhir, the then-skipper of KKR, gave the left-arm wrist spinner a good run of games, with him managing to pick up 12 wickets in as many matches.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda back in 2019, Kuldeep opened up about the chat when asked about his 'bromance' with Gautam Gambhir. He said:

"Amazing player! He was brilliant when he was leading the KKR team. He was the one who always backed the youngsters. He was the one who told me - 'Tera time aayega khelne kay (your time will come to play).' You're bowling really well, just keep focusing on small things and stick to the basics. Don't try too much."

"'Tera time aayega, tu khelega. Main khilaunga tujhe (Your time will come, you'll play. I will give you a chance).' When I got the chance, he just said, 'Tu pura match khelega" (you'll play the whole match). Don't worry about the performance, just show what you have got.'"

Kuldeep was then retained by Kolkata Knight Riders and went on to play for them another three seasons. He was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL season and Delhi Capitals acquired him in the auctions that followed. Prior to the mega-auction in 2024, the 30-year-old was retained by the Capitals.

Kuldeep Yadav has been a regular feature for Team India across formats

Since the breakthrough IPL year, Kuldeep Yadav has regularly featured on the teamsheet for the Men in Blue. He formed a formidable partnership with fellow leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with the spin twins bowling many memorable spells together.

Kuldeep has the unique distinction of being the only Indian bowler to have picked up two or more hattricks in ODI cricket.

He has been selected for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and will be turning up for Team India in what will be his fourth ICC tournament. Most recently, Kuldeep was a part of the squad that won the 2024 ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

