"He is ridiculously skillful" - Shane Watson on Prithvi Shaw

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC), said heaped massive praise on opener Prithvi Shaw. The former all-rounder seems to be bowled over by the Mumbai cricketer's talent and termed him to be 'ridiculously skillful'.

Speaking on the segment Watto's Wrap on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer', the Aussie complemented Shaw for his ability to take the best of bowlers apart. He said:

"Prithvi Shaw is...gosh, ridiculously skillful. The bowlers that he is facing - Bumrah, for example - he's just taking him apart. Just the skills he's got - freak. He is pretty outrageous."

Shane Watson hopes Prithvi Shaw can provide the team with good starts

The Delhi Capitals have shown massive faith in Prithvi Shaw ever since they brought him on board. The youngster has repaid the belief that the management has put in him with some clinical performances.

The Capitals will hope that he excels this season as well and provide the team with some consistently good starts.

Shaw had a good start to the tournament in the opening game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The 22-year-old raced to 38 runs off only 24 balls, smashing four fours and two sixes during his knock. His efforts, combined with the heroics of Lalit Yadav (48* off 38 balls) and Axar Patel (38* off 17 balls) helped the Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to start off the tournament on a positive note.

However, Shaw's fitness might be a slight concern going forward. The cricketer recently failed to clear the BCCI's yo-yo test just before the start of IPL 2022. According to reports, he scored less than 15 on this test while the minimum prescribed score is 16.5.

"These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn't stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL," a BCCI source told PTI. "It's just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all. He has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your yo-yo score."

The Capitals will be playing their next game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 2 in Pune.

Edited by Steffi