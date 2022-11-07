"He’s always been someone I look up to" - AB de Villiers excited to meet Sachin Tendulkar

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers penned an emotional note on Monday, November 7, before meeting legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

De Villiers, who is widely loved in India, recently landed in the country for personal reasons. He was in Bengaluru a couple of days back and is now all set to meet Tendulkar.

Sharing a picture on Twitter before his encounter with Tendulkar, De Villiers wrote:

"Bottled up excitement as I wait to meet with @sachintendulkar. He’s always been someone I look up to. The way he carried himself on and off the field during his playing days was nothing short of incredible!

"Since his retirement, nothing has changed and he still inspires millions around the world, including me."

"I am here to have a chat with the RCB guys" - AB de Villiers

The Proteas legend also had a meeting with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owners. The franchise shared a video where the celebrated cricketer revealed the reasons for his travel.

He said:

"I am here to have a chat with the RCB guys about this year's IPL."

De Villiers hung his boots from the IPL after the 2021 edition of the tournament. However, earlier this year, he hinted at his return to the Indian Premier League, saying that he missed the action while sitting at home.

The former cricketer had said:

"I will be around RCB next year, I am missing it, don’t know in which capacity but I would like to visit my second home which is Chinnaswamy stadium — I am looking forward to it."

Since joining in 2011, de Villiers has been one of the pillars of the Royal Challengers side. He has amassed 4491 runs, including 37 fifties and two centuries, at an average of 39.70 in 156 matches.

He propelled Bangalore to five IPL playoffs, but failed to win the elusive trophy.

