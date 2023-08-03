"He is still hawking cylinders" - Rinku Singh on his father's insistence of working despite change in fortunes 

Emerging Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has opened up about his father's desire to continue with his job hawking cylinders despite leading a relatively comfortable life now. The left-handed batter has been selected for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Several expected Rinku to be a part of the T20I squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies following a stellar 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 474 runs, including three half-centuries, in 14 innings at a strike rate of 149.53.

The 25-year-old used to haul LPG cylinders with his father and brother for a living, and rejected a government job as a sweeper to continue playing cricket, hoping for a breakthrough. Representing Uttar Pradesh since 2014, he was roped in by the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed to Punjab Kings) ahead of the 2017 auction and switched to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the next year.

Rinku Singh revealed how his father still works hard with cylinders despite the family being in a well-placed situation on the back of the player's success.

"I told Papa that you can relax now. But he is still hawking cylinders. He still loves that job. At one level, I understand his part also. If he starts relaxing at home, he will get bored instantly. If someone has worked all his life, it is difficult to tell him to stop unless he wants," he said in an interaction with PTI.

Rinku also spoke about his decision to finance the construction of a hostel for underprivileged kids in Aligarh. H

"I am getting a hostel constructed and the cricket ground is adjacent to it, so it would become easy for the kids. Someone, who is like an elder brother told me that let's plan something for these kids. Let's construct a hostel. He financed half and I decided to pay the other half," the left-handed batter added.

Rinku Singh can be the finisher that Team India desire in the slow buildup to the 2024 T20 World Cup, especially with Hardik Pandya batting up the order. The southpaw has certainly made a case with several knocks while batting in the lower-middle order under extreme pressure.

"If I get an opportunity, I would try to do well" - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is part of the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to begin from August 18 onwards. Since the culmination of the 2023 IPL, he has played in the Deodhar Trophy and the Duleep Trophy for the Central Zone.

Rinku aims to give his best if he avails an opportunity over the course of the tour.

"My job is to score runs. If I get an opportunity, I would try to do well. I don't over-think. I like to live in the present. Hope Almighty keeps blessing me. Working hard is in my hands and I will do that and see what happens," he said.

Will Rinku Singh make it to the playing XI in the T20I series against Ireland? Let us know what you think.