Heinrich Klaasen vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 43 IPL matches

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will take place on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both teams have endured a disappointing campaign so far. CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just four points from eight matches, while SRH are placed ninth with an identical record.
As these two underperforming sides clash in this crucial encounter, SRH will be banking on their in-form batter Heinrich Klaasen to continue his impressive run. The South African has scored 281 runs in eight innings this season.
On the other side, CSK's stand-in skipper MS Dhoni will look to inspire his team both as a leader and with the bat. As these two key players aim to make an impact, this article takes a closer look at their respective IPL stats after 43 matches.
Comparing the stats of Heinrich Klaasen and MS Dhoni after 43 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen made his IPL debut in the 2018 season and has since featured in 43 games, accumulating 1,274 runs in 40 innings.
In contrast, MS Dhoni is the most-capped player in IPL history, with 272 appearances to his name. The 43-year-old has scored 5,377 runs at an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87, including 24 half-centuries. In his first 43 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 1,033 runs across 38 innings.
#2 Average and Strike rate
After playing 43 IPL games, Heinrich Klaasen boasts a solid average of 38.60 and an impressive strike rate of 166.31.
Meanwhile, in his first 43 IPL matches, MS Dhoni had a nearly identical average of 38.26, though his strike rate was slightly lower at 132.27.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Heinrich Klaasen has scored seven half-centuries and one century in his IPL career to date. His highest score of 104 runs off 51 balls came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the 2023 season.
On the other hand, in his first 43 IPL matches, MS Dhoni scored six half-centuries, with his highest score during that period being an unbeaten 66 runs off 33 balls, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the 2010 season.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
Out of the 43 IPL games Heinrich Klaasen has played, his team has won 18 times. In those victories, the explosive batter has scored 497 runs in 15 innings, averaging 55.22 with a strike rate of 186.14, including four half-centuries.
In contrast, MS Dhoni's team emerged victorious 25 times in his first 43 IPL matches. During these games, he accumulated 670 runs in 21 innings, with an average of 51.54 and a strike rate of 148.23, hitting six half-centuries.
