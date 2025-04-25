Heinrich Klaasen vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 43 IPL matches

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will take place on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

Both teams have endured a disappointing campaign so far. CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just four points from eight matches, while SRH are placed ninth with an identical record.

As these two underperforming sides clash in this crucial encounter, SRH will be banking on their in-form batter Heinrich Klaasen to continue his impressive run. The South African has scored 281 runs in eight innings this season.

Ad

Trending

On the other side, CSK's stand-in skipper MS Dhoni will look to inspire his team both as a leader and with the bat. As these two key players aim to make an impact, this article takes a closer look at their respective IPL stats after 43 matches.

Comparing the stats of Heinrich Klaasen and MS Dhoni after 43 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Ad

South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen made his IPL debut in the 2018 season and has since featured in 43 games, accumulating 1,274 runs in 40 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Heinrich Klaasen 43 40 1274 MS Dhoni 43 38 1033

Ad

In contrast, MS Dhoni is the most-capped player in IPL history, with 272 appearances to his name. The 43-year-old has scored 5,377 runs at an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 137.87, including 24 half-centuries. In his first 43 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 1,033 runs across 38 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

After playing 43 IPL games, Heinrich Klaasen boasts a solid average of 38.60 and an impressive strike rate of 166.31.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Heinrich Klaasen 43 38.60 166.31 MS Dhoni 43 38.26 132.27

Ad

Meanwhile, in his first 43 IPL matches, MS Dhoni had a nearly identical average of 38.26, though his strike rate was slightly lower at 132.27.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Heinrich Klaasen has scored seven half-centuries and one century in his IPL career to date. His highest score of 104 runs off 51 balls came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the 2023 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Heinrich Klaasen 43 7 1 104 MS Dhoni 43 6 0 66*

Ad

On the other hand, in his first 43 IPL matches, MS Dhoni scored six half-centuries, with his highest score during that period being an unbeaten 66 runs off 33 balls, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the 2010 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Out of the 43 IPL games Heinrich Klaasen has played, his team has won 18 times. In those victories, the explosive batter has scored 497 runs in 15 innings, averaging 55.22 with a strike rate of 186.14, including four half-centuries.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Heinrich Klaasen 15 497 55.22 186.14 MS Dhoni 21 670 51.54 148.23

In contrast, MS Dhoni's team emerged victorious 25 times in his first 43 IPL matches. During these games, he accumulated 670 runs in 21 innings, with an average of 51.54 and a strike rate of 148.23, hitting six half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More