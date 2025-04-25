"You found your lucky charm" - PV Sindhu cheers RCB at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after win vs RR in IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was in attendance for the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The game was held on Thursday, April 24, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
After being put in to bat, the Royal Challengers posted a competitive total of 205/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50).
In response, the visitors got off to a flying start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a blistering cameo of 49 off just 19 balls. The Royals looked well on track at 113/3 by the halfway mark, but RCB’s bowlers staged a strong comeback in the second half.
Josh Hazlewood led the charge with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4/33. His spell proved decisive as RCB held their nerve to restrict RR to 194/9, sealing a hard-fought 11-run win—marking their first home victory of the 2025 season in their fourth outing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Meanwhile, after the game, badminton star PV Sindhu shared a post on Instagram featuring pictures from the match, playfully suggesting that RCB might have found their lucky charm. She captioned the post:
“Brain says Orange Army, but the heart says new city, new team, Ee Saaalllaaaa Ccccuuppp Naammmaaddeee. PS: @royalchallengers.bengaluru, You found your lucky charm.”
With this victory, Royal Challengers have moved up to third place on the points table, with 12 points from nine matches.
“It is a special place” - Virat Kohli reflects on RCB’s first win at Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first home victory of the 2025 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. Virat Kohli, who played a stellar knock of 70 runs, shared his thoughts on the win. In the post-match presentation, he said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:
“Pretty happy, we discussed a few things as a batting unit and applied ourselves well enough to get a total on the board. The dew really helped in the second half, credit to RR they came out and played good shots, but to claw our way back and get those 2 points was really crucial.”
“The first challenge here (at this venue) is to win toss and second half it becomes a bit of a advantage, we have been fighting hard to get a good score in the first few games, but the template today was for one guy to bat through and the rest of the batters can go attacking and today it really paid off. It (this venue) is the best place to play cricket in the IPL, and the fans backed us during good and bad times. It is a special place and has a lot of special memories,” he added.
The star batter has been having an outstanding tournament with the bat, accumulating 392 runs in nine innings, including five half-centuries.
