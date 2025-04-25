Elated Virat Kohli runs towards bowling hero Josh Hazlewood to hug him after RCB's stunning win over RR in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli ran to hug Josh Hazlewood after their IPL 2025 win against the Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. The 36-year-old ran towards the Aussie seamer and lifted him to celebrate their first home win of the season.

Hazlewood was the catalyst in the Royal Challengers' remarkable comeback as they beat the Royals for their maiden home win this year. With only 18 required off the final 12 deliveries and the Royals mustering 22 off the previous over, the veteran Aussie seamer produced a match-winning over. He dismissed the in-form Dhruv Jurel for 47 and Jofra Archer off the very next ball, conceding just one run in the over as RCB eventually won by 11 runs.

Watch the video here:

Kohli also played a vital role earlier in the night in setting up a match-winning total of 205/5 after Royals skipper Riyan Parag asked the home side into bat. The former RCB skipper top-scored with 70 off 42 deliveries and added 95 with Devdutt Padikkal (50) to give their side a fighting total.

"Knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hazlewood earned the Player of the Match award for his haul of 4-0-33-4. After the match, he explained the key to his tide-turning 19th over by saying it was all about change-ups. The 34-year-old credited the batters for giving the bowlers just enough to play with. He said at the post-game presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"First of all was sticking to your strengths. Knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket, mixing it up with the odd yorker, the slower balls and the order in which to bowl them was the way to go. Opportunity to play the format, did not have the opportunity with Test cricket and then ODI cricket. First it is Sydney Sixers, CSK and now RCB, these are the three teams majorly and a bit for Australia as well. Taking information from different pieces and putting it all together. One of the big keys for us is to get the information to the group as well. I love our bowling attack. The bounce is quite steep here throughout the whole tournament, getting that score was phenomenal."

RCB will next face the Delhi Capitals in an away game on April 27, Sunday.

