"SRH’s crisis code breaker" - Fans hail Heinrich Klaasen for his fighting knock in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

Fans lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen for his crucial knock in Match 41 of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (April 23) in Hyderabad. Klaasen hit 71 off 44 balls and helped SRH to post a respectable total of 143 on the board.

SRH batted first in the game and were off to a disappointing start, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. Travis Head (0), Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) all failed to rise to the occasion.

Aniket Verma (12) couldn't support Heinrich Klaasen for long, leaving SRH stuttering at 35/5 in the ninth over. However, Klaasen opted for a positive approach and garnered consistent boundaries to increase the team's tempo.

Impact substitute Abhinav Manohar arrived at the crease and held one side firm. Notably, Klaasen slammed three fours off Hardik Pandya's over to infuse confidence into the partnership.

Soon, Manohar found his groove, as both batters found the fence consistently. The duo stitched a 99-run stand before Klaasen was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over. Klaasen 71-run knock comprised nine fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Manohar was dismissed via hit wicket for 43 off 37 in the final over. As a result, SRH finished their innings on 143/8.

Fans were impressed by Heinrich Klaasen's knock and shared their reactions on X. One of them said:

"Klaasen: Calm in chaos, fire in the finish. When the game tilted, he stood tall. Not just a batter — SRH’s crisis code breaker."

Here are the other reactions:

"Klaasen only man in this team who has brain to rotate strike & knows when to attack. proper innings builder," a user wrote.

"Klaasen is our only overseas player who always rises when the team falls apart. The reason why whole fandom never stops hyping him. Our number 1 today, tomorrow and always," another posted.

"huge huge huge ovation to Klaasen who carried the team to 148 when it felt like they wouldn't even cross 50. Such situations show how a class player really works. THANK YOU HEINRICH KLAASEN WE WILL REMEMBER THIS KNOCK FOREVER! 🙌🏻🧡🧿" a user tweeted.

Heinrich Klaasen played a dominating knock against MI in IPL 2024 as well

Last year, Heinrich Klaasen emerged as the top scorer for SRH in their clash against MI in Hyderabad. He smashed 80* off 34 balls, with four fours and seven sixes to propel SRH to a mammoth total of 277. In response, MI did well, but lost the game by 31 runs.

Klaasen was the third-highest run-scorer for the Sunrisers with 479 runs in the last edition. Due to his performance and track record in T20s, he was retained by the franchise for a record-breaking ₹23 crore.

So far, the Proteas batter has garnered 281 runs at an average of 40.14, with a top knock of 71 coming in this game.

