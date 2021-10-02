"Hitman vs Spiderman" - Twitter reacts as DC and MI clash in a crucial contest in Sharjah

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 46th IPL 2021 game at Sharjah today. It is an important contest for both teams as the league stage of the tournament is nearing its end.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first. Prithvi Shaw made a comeback into the Delhi side after missing the last game. Lalith Yadav made way for him in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians slotted in off-spinner Jayant Yadav in their XI as DC have multiple left-handed batters in their line-up.

Here are the playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Fans were thrilled to witness the clash between the two strong sides over the weekend. They took to Twitter to express their anticipation and their predictions for the contest.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mumbai Indians are not looking like the same team they used to be: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that defending champions Mumbai Indians have failed to perform to their potential this season.

He feels there are some visible weaknesses in their line-up due to the indifferent form of some top players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra previewed the Mumbai Indians team ahead of their game against Delhi Capitals and said:

"The Mumbai Indians are not looking the same team they used to be. There are a lot of chinks in the armor appearing there. This is very unlike the Mumbai Indians and that breaks my heart.

"The biggest problem with the Mumbai Indians, and that is why my heart is broken, they are not playing in a fearless and carefree fashion. When the pressure came, they didn't show their might. They are just scraping to wins."

Mumbai Indians now have an opportunity to advance to the playoffs if they win their remaining three league games. They will be hoping to win the contest against Delhi today and strengthen their chances of making it to the top four.

