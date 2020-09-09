Hopefully I will get some games for CSK during IPL 2020: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 2 crore in the player auction last December and he is hoping that he gets to play a few matches during IPL 2020.

Interestingly, Josh Hazlewood on Tuesday (September 8) played a T20I after four long years. After playing against India in that famous match at the 2016 World T20 in Mohali, Hazlewood returned to the side and picked one for 23 from his four overs against England on 8th September.

“It was good to be playing T20 cricket again for Australia. It’s been a long time that I played T20 cricket for Australia, however, I played few games in the Big Bash last year, I worked on a few things and it seems to be going pretty well, hopefully I will get some games for Chennai this year, I would try to play well for the franchise every time I get an opportunity,” Josh Hazlewood answered an ANI query during a virtual conference.

Josh Hazlewood to pick the brains of Indian players

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 4

Josh Hazlewood played five matches in BBL 2019 and picked five wickets at an impressive average of 22.40. He said that the upcoming IPL would be a great opportunity to understand the mentality of some of the Indian players, adding that it could be useful when India tour Down Under later this year.

“It is going to be interesting playing with a few of the guys who we will come up against this summer. It would be good to get some insights as to how they think about the game, obviously, IPL is a different format,” Josh Hazlewood, who has 273 wickets from 51 Tests and 48 ODIs, added.

India will tour Australia at the end of the year to play a T20I series followed by four Test matches.

As for the IPL, the tournament is slated to begin on the 19th of September, with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Incidentally, Josh Hazlewood also has a history with the Mumbai Indians, although he did not play a single fixture when part of the franchise during IPL 2014.