IPL 2021: How the current KKR batting line-up has fared against the RCB so far 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a demoralizing defeat in their previous match against the Mumbai Indians. Thanks to some excellent bowling from Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, the KKR batsmen struggled to time the ball well and eventually lost the match by ten runs margin.

KKR will square off against a high-flying RCB team in their next game on Sunday. Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will host the afternoon game of the doubleheader this weekend.

It will be KKR's final game in Chennai as they move to Mumbai after this. So far in Chennai, they have won one game and lost the other. Morgan and co. will want to finish their Chennai leg on a positive note with a victory against the RCB team.

Nitish Rana has been in red hot form for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He notched up two fifties in as many games. The in-form opener will desire to finish his hat-trick by scoring another fifty in the upcoming match.

Rana seems to be relishing the opener role given to him this year and the decision is paying rich dividends for the team in the top order. One thing must have hurt him though. During KKR's previous match, he was well set having scored 50, but got out at the wrong time in the chase.

As we have seen in the matches in Chennai, it has been difficult for batters to go for big shots from ball one. The presence of a settled batsman towards the end of the innings is essential for any batting side.

Team management will hope their batsmen learn lessons from their botched chase against MI and put up a much better showing on Sunday.

The vastly experienced middle-order trio of Morgan, Russell and Dinesh Karthik have to shoulder the responsibility and finish the innings on a high.

Stats of KKR's current batsmen against RCB in IPL

Shubman Gill: IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 52 | HS - 34 | Average - 17.33 | Strike rate - 110.64 | 50's - 0

Nitish Rana: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 227 | HS - 85* | Average - 32.43 | Strike rate - 130.46 | 50's - 1

Rahul Tripathi: IPL Matches - 7 | Runs - 213 | HS - 80* | Average - 53.25 | Strike rate - 129.88 | 50's - 1

Eoin Morgan: IPL Matches - 7 | Runs - 81 | HS - 30 | Average - 13.50 | Strike rate - 93.10 | 50's - 0

Andre Russell: IPL Matches - 10 | Runs - 339 | HS - 65 | Average - 48.43 | Strike rate - 223.03 | 50's - 1

Dinesh Karthik: IPL Matches - 25 | Runs - 419 | HS - 60 | Average - 20.95 | Strike rate - 117.37 | 50's - 2

Shakib Al Hasan: IPL Matches - 7 | Runs - 117 | HS - 60 | Average - 29.25 | Strike rate - 136.05 | 50's - 1

After two quiet outings, Gill will look to make a statement by playing a match-defining knock in this game.

One of the major concerns for KKR from the last game was the lack of strike rotation in the death overs.

Shakib and Morgan tried for glory shots and gifted their wickets to the opposition instead of looking for 1's and 2's. KKR will have to improve their strategy and play more sensibly on a slow pitch in Chennai.

Chennai is hosting a match between RCB and KKR for the first time today. In 27 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 15 contests while RCB have won 12 games.