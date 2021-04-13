IPL 2021 Stats: How the current MI batting line-up has fared against KKR so far 

Some things will never change for Mumbai Indians. Despite being termed the most lethal T20 team of this generation by experts and fans alike, MI continue to begin their season with a loss. The Royal Challengers Bangalore edged them out in a close contest in the season opener courtesy of a spectacular finishing knock by AB de Villiers.

Rohit Sharma's side will now take on the versatile Kolkata Knight Riders team on Tuesday. KKR got off to a great start with an impressive win against a decent SRH team. Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock, who missed the first match due to quarantining, is back in contention for a spot in the playing XI.

Chris Lynn performed well in the last match by scoring 49 runs while opening the innings with Rohit. Quinton de Kock's return to the mix means the team management has to make a tough decision for this game.

Rohit and De Kock's left-right combination might get the nod. The duo had a reasonably successful stint at the top order for MI in last year's edition, so Chris Lynn might get demoted to the bench.

Apart from that, MI's batting order looks pretty settled with matchwinners in each position in the line-up. Mumbai's famed finishers Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard had forgettable outings against the Royal Challengers last Friday. MI managed to score only 24 runs between the 17th and 20th overs of the game, a phase usually dominated by MI's ruthless power-hitters.

The loss of five wickets in that phase was also one reason for such paltry returns at the end. Rohit and company will hope to rectify their errors in that aspect of the game and put on a much better showing on Tuesday against KKR.

Stats of MI's current batsmen against KKR in IPL

Rohit Sharma : IPL Matches - 27 | Runs - 939 | HS - 109* | Average - 46.95 | Strike rate - 133 | 50's - 6 | 100's - 1

: IPL Matches - 27 | Runs - 939 | HS - 109* | Average - 46.95 | Strike rate - 133 | 50's - 6 | 100's - 1 Quinton de Kock : IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 170 | HS - 78* | Average - 21.25 | Strike rate - 133.86 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 170 | HS - 78* | Average - 21.25 | Strike rate - 133.86 | 50's - 1 Suryakumar Yadav : IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 224 | HS - 59 | Average - 44.80 | Strike rate - 149.33 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 224 | HS - 59 | Average - 44.80 | Strike rate - 149.33 | 50's - 1 Ishan Kishan : IPL Matches - 5(2 innings) | Runs - 66 | HS - 62 | Average - 33 | Strike rate - 206.25 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 5(2 innings) | Runs - 66 | HS - 62 | Average - 33 | Strike rate - 206.25 | 50's - 1 Hardik Pandya : IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 284 | HS - 91 | Average - 71 | Strike rate - 195.86 | 50's - 2

: IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 284 | HS - 91 | Average - 71 | Strike rate - 195.86 | 50's - 2 Kieron Pollard : IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 246 | HS - 51* | Average - 27.33 | Strike rate - 120 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 246 | HS - 51* | Average - 27.33 | Strike rate - 120 | 50's - 1 Krunal Pandya: IPL Matches - 10 | Runs - 209 | HS - 45* | Average - 27.25 | Strike rate - 143.42 | 50's - 0

Skipper Rohit Sharma has a decent track record against the KKR team and his only IPL century came against Kolkata back in 2012 at Eden Gardens. He started well against RCB but lost his wicket to an unfortunate run-out. Rohit will be raring to give his side a rollicking start in this contest against KKR.

As witnessed in the matches at Chennai so far, it has been difficult for new batters to go for big shots from ball one. The settled batsmen need to take the initiative and look to bat deep into the innings to help their teams finish well.

The defending champions will be eager to get off the mark in the points table when they step onto the field today. In the last 12 matches between the teams, the Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on 11 occasions with KKR winning one game.