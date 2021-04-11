IPL Stats: How the current SRH batting line-up has fared against the KKR so far 

SunRisers Hyderabad, or SRH, begin their season with a dangerous Kolkata Knight Riders side. Delhi Capitals opening duo Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw lit up the tournament with some exquisite stroke-play in Mumbai against CSK yesterday.

SRH finished third last season after losing to Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier. They have been the most consistent franchise ithe IPL in recent times, as SRH is the only team to qualify for the playoffs each time in the last five years. David Warner's side looks settled in all departments this year and are one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Last year they dearly missed the services of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has been their mainstay in the bowling department for many years now, as he even won the purple cap twice in 2016 and 2017.

Warner will continue to be the mainstay for SRH. Jonny Bairstow had a forgettable season last year in UAE. Wriddhiman Saha took his place and went on to put on multiple match-winning performances.

Even though Bairstow's recent form has been excellent, the team management will contemplate going with the same combination as last year. It will allow them to field spin bowling all-rounder Mohammed Nabi in the XI. He can be a handful on a slow Chennai pitch. This scenario will also allow them the solidity Kane Williamson bring to their inexperienced middle-order.

Stats of SRH's current batsmen against KKR in IPL

David Warner : IPL Matches - 23 | Runs - 912 | HS - 126 | Average - 45.60 | Strike rate - 146.15 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 2

: IPL Matches - 23 | Runs - 912 | HS - 126 | Average - 45.60 | Strike rate - 146.15 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 2 Jonny Bairstow : IPL Matches - 4 | Runs - 160 | HS - 80* | Average - 53.33 | Strike rate - 137.93 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 4 | Runs - 160 | HS - 80* | Average - 53.33 | Strike rate - 137.93 | 50's - 1 Manish Pandey : IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 195 | HS - 66 | Average - 21.67 | Strike rate - 115.38 | 50's - 2

: IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 195 | HS - 66 | Average - 21.67 | Strike rate - 115.38 | 50's - 2 Wriddhiman Saha : IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 450 | HS - 115* | Average - 34.62 | Strike rate - 140.19 | 100's - 1

: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 450 | HS - 115* | Average - 34.62 | Strike rate - 140.19 | 100's - 1 Kane Williamson : IPL Matches - 8 | Runs - 197 | HS - 50 | Average - 28.14 | Strike rate - 129.61 | 50's - 1

: IPL Matches - 8 | Runs - 197 | HS - 50 | Average - 28.14 | Strike rate - 129.61 | 50's - 1 Kedar Jadhav: IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 121 | HS - 26* | Average - 17.29 | Strike rate - 123.47 | 50's - 0

As always, David Warner is the protagonist for SRH on Sunday. He has an excellent record against KKR with two centuries. Also, Saha's only century 115* in IPL came against KKR in the 2014 IPL final. The openers' performances will be crucial for SRH's fortunes in the batting department during this contest.

Kedar Jadhav's presence in the middle-order this year will ease some pressure off Kane Williamson. Young sensation Abdul Samad will be the side's finisher this year.

Manish Pandey will want to start the season well against his former KKR and have a productive season with the bat. A great run with SRH this year might bring him back into contention for a spot in India's T20I squad.