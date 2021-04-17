IPL 2021: How the current SRH batting line-up has fared against MI so far 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were among the pre-tournament favourites, began the IPL 2021 season on a disappointing note with two losses in as many matches. In their next game, SRH will square off against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai today.

Since 2013, SRH have played five games at Chepauk Stadium and have lost all of those games. David Warner's are under pressure to figure out the pitch and their middle-order, as they have three more matches left to play at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the opening game, the SRH bowling department failed miserably. Only Rashid Khan bowled well, but that did not stop KKR from scoring a massive first innings total of 187 at Chepauk, which is not a batting paradise. Eventually, SRH fell short by ten runs in the chase.

They suffered the same fate in the second game against RCB on Wednesday. The SRH bowlers performed their job admirably and restricted the opposition to an average score. But the batting unit, especially the middle order, failed once again.

Kane Willaimson's absence from the playing XI has hurt SRH. Head coach Trevor Bayliss recently said that Williamson was not match-fit and needed more time to get back to 100% fitness. The Kiwis skipper's status for today's game is still unclear.

In his absence, Jonny Bairstow batted at No.4 in both games and scored an enterprising half-century against KKR. But the swashbuckling English batsman failed to finish the game for his team by staying till the end in the chase. He will look to improve that aspect of his game when he steps onto the field today.

Stats of SRH's current batsmen against MI in the IPL

David Warner : IPL Matches - 18 | Runs - 625 | HS - 90* | Average - 44.64 | Strike rate - 141.40 | 50's - 6

: IPL Matches - 18 | Runs - 625 | HS - 90* | Average - 44.64 | Strike rate - 141.40 | 50's - 6 Wriddhiman Saha : IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 348 | HS - 93* | Average - 43.50 | Strike rate - 129.37 | 50's - 4

: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 348 | HS - 93* | Average - 43.50 | Strike rate - 129.37 | 50's - 4 Manish Pandey : IPL Matches - 19 | Runs - 578 | HS - 81* | Average - 36.13 | Strike rate - 128.73 | 50's - 5

: IPL Matches - 19 | Runs - 578 | HS - 81* | Average - 36.13 | Strike rate - 128.73 | 50's - 5 Jonny Bairstow : IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 41 | HS - 25 | Average - 20.50 | Strike rate - 164 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 41 | HS - 25 | Average - 20.50 | Strike rate - 164 | 50's - 0 Kane Williamson : IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 43 | HS - 29 | Average - 8.60 | Strike rate - 102.38 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 43 | HS - 29 | Average - 8.60 | Strike rate - 102.38 | 50's - 0 Vijay Shankar: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 76 | HS - 43* | Average - 25.33 | Strike rate - 107.04 | 50's - 0

So far, Saha and Warner have opened the innings for SRH, but they have failed to provide good starts in both games. Saha's place in the team might be in danger as there are multiple options on the bench, such as Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg, who are waiting for the opportunities.

The team management can also go back to the Bairstow and Warner combination at the top, which was successful in 2019.

Playing at the crucial No.3 position, Manish Pandey has scored runs in both games but has failed to take his team over the line SRH fans will expect more from a player of his caliber and experience in the IPL. Pandey needs to up the ante in the death overs and try to score at a brisk rate.

Another disappointing innings will force the SRH management to drop the talented Karnataka batsmen from the playing XI. To avoid such a scenario, Pandey needs to bring his "A" game to the field against MI today.

Rashid khan is the only current bowler who has 5.40 economy against MI best against single opposition.#MIvsSRH#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/spqfdfW1FV — Vinayak ✴ (@Vinayak__45) April 17, 2021

SRH will probably make a couple of changes to their playing XI for this match. If fit, Kane Williamson will walk into the side. Warner's return to form in the previous game will be a positive sign for Hyderabad going into this game.