How many Indians have been ICC chairmen?

Jay Shah, the current Board of Contro for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, could well take over as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The possibility came up after current chairman Greg Barclay announced his decision to step down after the conclusion of his term in November 2024.

Shah’s likely promotion to this prominent position has already made a number of headlines across the cricketing community. His ascent to the top role in ICC is all but assured since he has got strong support reportedly coming from Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, as well as several other key members within the cricketing world.

No official announcement has been made, but Shah has made quite a name within the ICC boardroom.

Apart from being the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah is currently the president of the Asian Cricket Council and is also the head of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee.

Why is ICC Chairman important?

ICC Chairman is an important post

The chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the highest position within the global cricket governing body. This role was carved out as an honorary position in 2014 after ICC’s management underwent significant reforms. The chairman now heads the ICC board of directors - this is a change from the previous arrangement when the president was the primary leader.

As per the 2014 changes, the president’s influence was clipped and gave substantial control to the 'Big Three': the Board of Control for Cricket in India, England and Wales Cricket Board, and Cricket Australia.

N. Srinivasan, who was the former president of the BCCI, became the first ICC chairman on June 26, 2014. Shashank Manohar was also the ICC Chairman for over four years and stepped down as ICC Chairman on June 30, 2020. Imran Khwaja, then the ICC deputy chairman, served as the interim chairman.

N. Srinivasan

N Srinivasan was the first chairman of ICC.

N. Srinivasan started his journey as a cricket administrator when he served as the secretary of the BCCI. In 2011, he became the BCCI president succeeding Shashank Manohar. He held on to this post till 2014 after which Jagmohan Dalmiya took over.

Srinivasan was also the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) since the 2002-03 season. In 2014, he was the first-ever chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Apart from cricket, he was also involved in administrative roles in golf and chess.

Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar had a good stint as ICC chairman.

Shashank Manohar began his journey in cricket administration in 1996 when he became the president of the Vidarbha Cricket Association. He had a strong relationship with Sharad Pawar and succeeded him to become BCCI president in 2008.

It was during this tenure that the Indian Premier League was launched and transformed the BCCI into a multi-billion-dollar entity. He stepped down from the BCCI in 2011 and made a return as BCCI president in 2015 after the untimely death of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

After stepping down from the BCCI, Manohar was elected as the ICC's first independent chairman on November 22, 2015 where he succeeded N Srinivasan once again.'

Apart from these two representations, India has also given the ICC a couple of presidents.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997–2000)

Jagmohan Dalmiya was a decorated cricket administrator

In 1996, Jagmohan Dalmiya got 23 votes against Australia's Malcolm Gray, who received 13 votes, in the election for the ICC chairman's position. However, he fell short of the two-thirds majority needed by the ICC Constitution to become the president.

In 1997, however, he was unanimously elected as the President of the ICC, a role he held for the next three years. This appointment made him the first non-cricketer and the first Asian person to lead the ICC.

Sharad Pawar (2010–2012)

Sharad Pawar has always been into cricket administration

Sharadchandra Govindrao Pawar is one of the most recognised faces in Indian politics. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times and has also been a member of the Union Council of Ministers, where he served as Minister of Defence in P.V. Narasimha Rao's Cabinet and then was the Minister of Agriculture in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet.

Beyond his political career, Pawar was also into cricket - he was the president of the BCCI from 2005 to 2008 and later was the ICC President from 2010 to 2012. He took over from England's David Morgan and was at the helm for two years after served as Morgan's deputy.

