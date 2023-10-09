How did Roelof van der Merwe perform for RCB & Delhi Daredevils in the IPL?

Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe is one of the oldest players to operate in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran had a key say in the proceedings during his side's clash against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

He claimed the wickets of the in-form pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra to finish with figures of 2-56 off his nine overs. Van der Merwe had bowled six overs in the team's loss to Pakistan earlier in the tournament, where he had conceded 36 runs without claiming any wickets.

He initially represented South Africa in his international career and was among the nation's leading all-rounders during his peak. The all-rounder played for the Proteas across multiple T20 World Cups and he has been a household name in franchise cricket as well over the years.

As far as his exploits in India are concerned, he has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well as the Delhi Daredevils (DD) (now renamed to the Delhi Capitals) from 2009 to 2013.

As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, van der Merwe has played a total of 21 matches, scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 112.77 and taking 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.74.

On that note, let us take a look at how he fared for these franchises in the early stages of his career.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Roelof van der Merwe was roped in by RCB ahead of the 2009 season following their dismal maiden campaign. The all-rounder played an active role in the team's run to the final in South Africa. The familiar conditions made his case as he ended up playing 10 matches, scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 124.49 in addition to taking nine wickets.

He top scored for RCB during the finals against the Deccan Chargers (DC) while batting at No. 3. Van der Merwe smashed with 32 runs off just 21 deliveries but ended up wicketless in his spell with the ball.

In the 2010 season, he only made one appearance, scoring just one run, but took two wickets while conceding 27 runs. It turned out to be his final appearance for the franchise.

Apart from the IPL, van der Merwe was also part of the RCB squad that participated in the Champions League T20 tournament. In the inaugural match of the competition in 2009 against the Cape Cobras, he bowled a four-over spell, resulting in 34 runs and one wicket in the form of Justin Ontong. He took four wickets in four matches across the campaign at an economy of 6.20.

He holds the record for the best seventh-wicket partnership for the franchise as well. Batting alongside Virat Kohli, the pair put on a crucial 44-run stand in a contest against the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed to Punjab Kings) at Kingsmead, Durban.

Reduced to 84-6 at one stage courtesy of a brilliant spell by Yuvraj Singh, the pair rescued the innings to push RCB to 145. The partnership proved to be game-changing as RCB won by eight runs.

Delhi Daredevils

Roelof van der Merwe was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for his base price of $50,000 in the 2011 IPL auction.

He played four matches for his new franchise in his first season, where he was not among the runs, but took five wickets in four matches, which included a brilliant match-winning 3-20 against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. It marked van der Merwe's best-ever figures in the IPL.

In the next season, where Delhi finished at the top of the table, the all-rounder played in three matches, taking two wickets. His final season for the franchise as well as the IPL came in 2013, when he played three matches, taking three wickets.

What is the core memory that people associate with Roelof van der Merwe? Let us know what you think.