Hyderabad IPL Tickets 2020 – How to book Sunrisers Hyderabad Tickets online for IPL 2020 and SRH IPL Ticket Price

The wait is over as tickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mouthwatering encounter against Mumbai Indians are out now! The Orange Army will be led by David Warner in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The hosts have a strong squad with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson being vital cogs. They will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at home on 1st April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Tickets for the first three home games are out now.

The Hyderabad franchise will take on Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals in the first three encounters at their fortress. The IPL 2020 tickets can be bought from the ticket counters of the respective stadiums and online portal.

🚨 LIVE NOW 🚨#OrangeArmy, online sales for our 🏠 games vs MI, KKR and DC are now open! Book your tickets now on https://t.co/p9YgYA2ueZ!#SRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/k11QY5YvxE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 6, 2020

How to book SRH tickets online?

Head to the official website of the franchise or the Paytm Insider app. Move to the sports section and click on ‘Buy Now’. Furthermore, you can search for your preferred stand in the filter section. Let’s take a look at the price range below.

Hyderabad IPL Ticket Price

₹500

North Pavilion Terrace - 1

North Pavilion Terrace - 2

₹1100

South Pavilion East Terrace - 1

South Pavilion East Terrace - 2

South Pavilion West Terrace - 1

South Pavilion West Terrace - 2

₹1600

East Stand First Floor

West Stand First Floor

₹1800

East Stand Ground Floor

West Stand Ground Floor

₹4000

North Pavilion Floor 1

₹4500

South Pavilion West Floor 1

₹7000

North Pavilion East Ground Floor

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Seating Arrangement

