I always played cricket thinking I'm the captain: KL Rahul

Indian batsman and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has stated that he had always played the game of cricket thinking that he was the captain. According to the 28-year-old star, thinking this way brings the best out of him and is ultimately beneficial for the team.

KL Rahul is not taking any extra pressures from captaining KXIP and said that he will make more instinctive decisions on the pitch. He believes that planning too much sometimes confuses the players, and so it is important to stay simple and stick to the basics.

KL Rahul told The Indian Express:

“I always played the game thinking as if I’m the captain. At the ground, I always think of what I would have done in a particular situation. Whom I would have bowled in a situation? I was always proactive in my head and it’s just an extension of that."

He added:

"I know it will be harder than I think. I am not going in with any expectations, like I have played cricket so many years. I will get on the field and try to make decisions in the moment. You can’t plan too much because it could be confusing.”

KL Rahul wants to stay positive ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020 will take place inside a bio-secure environment, and KL Rahul believes that the players will have to adapt to whatever changes are made to the game as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is something that cannot be controlled.

As a skipper, he is very happy with the team composition and believes that KXIP have always had the team to win but inconsistent performances have plagued their chances.

He is, however, positive about KXIP's chances in the IPL this season and is looking forward to the tournament.

Advertisement

KL Rahul said:

“It’s a newish line-up, we have impact players, a lot of skill players and a young new captain. We will not carry the baggage of previous years, we will learn from it, try to correct our mistakes. And what will happen will happen.”

The 2020 edition of the IPL will begin on September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.