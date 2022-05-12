"I appreciate his bowling all the time and he also does the same for me" - Wanindu Hasaranga on his relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has opened up about his dynamic with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo have set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with their bowling and have taken a combined 43 wickets so far.

Hasaranga broke into the competition last year on the back of a solid home series against India. The Sri Lankan spinner was rewarded for his performances as RCB roped him in at the mega auction for a price of ₹10.75 crore. With the franchise not retaining Chahal, Hasaranga assumed the role of the lead spinner in the team.

Overcoming the pressure of filling in Yuzi's void at #RCB, making technical changes to his bowling with Coach Sriram, & by providing breakthroughs whenever the team needed him to, Wanindu has been sensational in #IPL2022 so far.

Claiming that he and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends off the field, Wanindu Hasaranga said on "RCB Bold Diaries":

"I played the second half of the last season with Yuzi, so we both are very good friends. I appreciate his bowling all the time and he also does the same for me."

Chahal has always encouraged Hasaranga's exploits on the field on social media. He called the Sri Lankan a "champion" during his bowling performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier in the tournament.

"This is like one of the best franchises" - Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga took some time to find his groove in the ongoing tournament, but has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. He recently became the third spinner for RCB to register a five-wicket haul during the team's comprehensive win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The fifer put him within touching distance of Chahal in the purple cap race, with only one wicket separating the two leggies.

Crediting the coaching staff and players for creating a family-like environment in the franchise, Hasaranga said:

"This is like one of the best franchises, these players are really friendly and we are like a family all the time. Sridharan Sriram always supports my bowling, same with the head coach and Mike Hesson. They are all very experienced coaches and that is good for us."

Hasaranga has endured a prolific calendar year following the home series against India, which put him on the map. He is one of the leading spinners in the shortest format and was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old will hope to continue his rich vein of form as the tournament heads towards its business end. RCB will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) as they look to secure playoff qualification.

