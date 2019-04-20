×
"I have learned a lot from Chris Gayle," says Andre Russell

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
125   //    20 Apr 2019, 15:07 IST


What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders' hard-hitting Caribbean all-rounder, Andre Russell revealed that the Universe Boss Chris Gayle has changed his life in terms of power hitting. On BBC's Doosra Podcast, Dre Russ said that Gayle advised him to use stronger bats during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Russell used lighter bats before the tournament but Chris urged him to heavier ones to strike the ball powerfully. The West Indian all-rounder also gave details about his workout plan, mentioning that he works out like a beast in the gym.

In case you didn't know...

Andre Russell had been away from the game due to a dope test failure. However, ever since he has returned to the field, he has been smashing boundaries at an unprecedented rate. He has continued his good form in this year's IPL as well.

Playing for the Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, Russell has been hitting sixes at will thanks to his brute force.

The heart of the matter

Disclosing the secret behind his success in the batting department, Russell said -

"I train hard. I work hard in the gym, like a beast. A lot of power work. Because the stronger you are, the easier you're going to hit certain balls."

He even babbled how the National Football League players in the United States have influenced his work-out routine. Russell told that he works out like NFL players because those guys train hard with high intensity. After observing them in Dallas, Russell prepared his own personalized gym plan.

Reflecting on Chris Gayle's role in his rise, the all-rounder added -

"I used to use lighter bats, but when you make contact with a light bat, it doesn't go anywhere. During the World Cup, he (Gayle) came to me and said, 'Russ, you're better than that. You can use bigger bats, you're strong.'
It was during the 2016 T20 World Cup that Russell first used bigger bats and the change instantly made an impact as the Jamaican played a stupendous knock of 43 runs off 20 balls against India in the semi-final.

What's next?

Andre Russell has been a star for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's IPL and the all-rounder will next be in action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow.

