I knew Bumrah was the go-to guy against him: Rohit Sharma on Andre Russell's dismissal | IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that he knew Jasprit Bumrah was the man who could get Andre Russell out, while adding that he is of the opinion that match-ups are important in cricket.

Rohit was speaking after Mumbai Indians notched up a facile win over KKR to go top of the leaderboard with the dangerous Russell being dismissed cheaply by Bumrah.

Russell had just smashed a huge six off the bowling of Krunal Pandya and was looking dangerous after coming to the crease. However, it was not to be, as Bumrah got him in tangles with a snorter that Russell only managed to hit straight up in the air.

Quinton de Kock easily managed to hold on to it and it proved to be yet another disappointing outing for Russell in IPL 2020. Russell has been KKR's lynchpin in the IPL in recent seasons.

"I believe a lot in match-ups, we have got success as a team (doing it) - understanding the match-ups is important but we need to be instinctive at times. Krunal and Rahul also bowled to Russell, I took a chance with the ball gripping and turning, but I knew Bumrah was the go to guy against him," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

I prefer batting with Quinton de Kock: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also praised Quinton de Kock, whose brilliant 78 helped MI chase down the target comfortably

The duo in general have been a very successful opening combination for MI in IPL and added 94 runs for the first wicket here. Rohit said he backs De Kock to play his natural game because that is what brings the best out of him.

"I prefer batting with him (de Kock), he's very straightforward, likes to take on the bowler from the word go - but I usually like to assess the situation. Will let him play the way he wants to, don't want to put any pressure on him," Rohit Sharma said.

MI have now reached the top of the IPL 2020 table with six wins from eight games. They will now play the Kings XI Punjab on 18th October at Dubai and will look to make it six wins in a row.