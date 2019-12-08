'I live for pressure situations,' Sandeep Sharma opens up ahead of important Ranji Trophy campaign (Exclusive)

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 08 Dec 2019, 14:05 IST SHARE

Sandeep Sharma was a vital cog of the 2012 Indian U-19 World Cup-winning wheel

A few years ago, at Townsville, the Indian U-19 team, powered by a heroic Unmukt Chand ton, overcame Australia to notch another World Cup triumph. Unsurprisingly, the batsman from Delhi hogged the limelight courtesy his exploits with the willow. However, during that World Cup-winning campaign, the Indians had plenty of components working superbly, none more important than a certain Sandeep Sharma.

Akin to many a contemporary cricketer though, the fast bowler too had quite a humble upbringing. Back in Patiala, in the early 2000s, despite possessing a slight frame, he rattled in towards the crease and incessantly troubled those trying to tackle him.

Yet, even at that age, when cricket wasn’t even his career option, he relished putting himself in clutch situations, meaning that he cast himself as the ideal crisis man.

Also see - Ranji schedule

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sandeep opened up about his formative days in cricket, remarking that it wasn’t until he moved to a government school that he started taking the sport seriously. He said,

Earlier I was in a private school but when I went to a government school, I started playing more regularly. Then, I played a Parle G tournament where Munish Bali, the current Punjab Ranji Trophy coach, asked me to come to the Gurupanda Stadium in Patiala. He told me that I had good wrist position and at that time I was only 13 years old. I played for my district, moved up the ranks and fortunately found myself at the NCA in a few months’ time. And, that’s when I started taking cricket more seriously.

Reminiscing his time at the NCA, the pacer talked about how influential that particular stint had been in shaping his career. Under the tutelage of current Indian national team bowling coach, Bharat Arun, Sandeep came of age as a bowler, developing a myriad set of skills in the process. Additionally, he also credited that camp for helping him realise the importance of fitness and the significant impact it could have on his bowling.

Moreover, the opportunity to bowl at the likes of Rahul Dravid in the nets enabled the lad from Patiala to take his game a notch higher. On his time at the NCA, Sandeep quipped,

When I went to the NCA, there were many good coaches there and Mr. Bharat Arun helped me with my action. Before that, I bowled a lot of out-swing but the change in action allowed me to bowl the in-swingers also. Apart from that, I also got the chance to bowl to Rahul sir. After sessions, I used to have conversations with him on how to come up trumps in tough situations and that helped me develop as a cricketer a lot.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Sandeep charted an upward trajectory, a growth that was embodied at the 2012 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, where he finished as India’s leading wicket-taker. Inevitably, an IPL call-up was in store as the pacer got picked up by Kings XI Punjab before the 2013 edition.

Sandeep Sharma was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab in 2013 (Credits: The Indian Express)

Despite being armed with plenty of experience on the junior circuit, he too found it tough to take to the frenetic format initially. However, like many a time before, he refused to retreat into his shell and waited for the right opening to come about. Eventually, it did and he made a considerable impact with several gaping in awe at his ability to move the ball both ways.

Recalling his time at the franchise, Sandeep told Sportskeeda,

I really loved playing for Kings XI Punjab and there were so many things I could learn there. Viru Paaji has a wonderful cricketing brain and it was an honour to learn the finer nuances from him. I also interacted a lot with Praveen [Kumar] bhai and I was very impressed with his ability to set brilliant fields. Also, George Bailey was exceptional as captain and I tried to inculcate his cool demeanour on the field into my game as well. He is, for me, the second best captain in the world, after MS Dhoni.

Throughout his five-year stay at the Kings XI Punjab, the fast bowler sent ripples through the Indian cricketing circuit courtesy his uncanny knack to be among the wickets in the Powerplay. However, rather than resting on his laurels, Sandeep added another string to his bowling bow when he was signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Predominantly looked upon as a new-ball bowler during his early career, the pacer started working on bowling in different situations and of course, his variations at Sunrisers. Consequently, he developed an extremely effective knuckleball, which has led to the downfall of several celebrated batsmen.

The seamer has also enjoyed countless battles in the IPL against the likes of AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. And, though he hasn’t always gotten the better of those illustrious cricketers, he has held his own. However, that didn’t stop him from praising the greatness of the aforementioned batsmen, stating,

Raina bhai is probably the only left-hander that has dominated me in the PowerPlay while AB De Villiers is very difficult to bowl at the death, considering his dynamic batting style. As for MSD, he is simply the biggest batsman in the slog overs. But, I still enjoyed those battles very much.

Yet, despite his exemplary attitude and him ticking all the skill boxes expected of a T20 bowler, Sandeep has unfortunately been overlooked for the national team over the past few years. Having made his T20I debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe, he still boasts only 2 caps, with none arriving after that series in the African nation.

On his snub, Sandeep opined,

When I finished that series, I picked up a major shoulder injury that ruled me out until the IPL. When I got fit, I immediately started playing the IPL but despite good performances, I was never considered for any spot anywhere, not even the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. Even this year, I picked up 17 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with a seven-wicket haul but I was not selected anywhere.

On being questioned if there had been any communication from the selectors regarding his omission, he replied,

No one communicated with me and I felt very disappointed because I wasn’t given any reasons for why I was dropped. Also, a bit of communication would’ve helped me understand what I need to do to get picked.

Sandeep has only represented India twice in his career

Over the past few years, not many bowlers have been able to blend a touch of extravagance with efficiency, although Sandeep has churned out a wonderful mixture. Thus, any cricketer, let alone a young pacer of his ilk, would have been extremely disappointed with his performances not being recognised.

Yet, owing to his ability to think in the present and give his 100% irrespective of the situation, he is looking ahead to the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, hoping for another excellent showing that could finally convince the selectors.

However, even if that doesn’t come to fruition, Sandeep being the person he is, would keep concentrating on the process and proceed to give as good an account of himself as possible.

After all, Sandeep Sharma lives and cherishes pressure situations, without worrying too much about the outcome. And, though that might not have convinced the top-brass so far, it certainly endears him to whichever side he represents.

And, that, is a pretty good start, isn’t it?