"I'm on the road to recovery" - Rajat Patidar updates after his successful surgery 

On Wednesday, May 3, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar issued an update on his long-term injury. Patidar suffered a heel injury prior to joining the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2023.

Patidar went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. On April 4, RCB issued a statement saying that Rajat Patidar won't play any part for them in IPL 2023.

He hasn't played competitive cricket following Madhya Pradesh's 306-run defeat to Bengal in the semi-final of 2022-23 Ranji Trophy in February.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Rajat Patidar posted a picture of himself on a hospital bed. The 29-year-old also said he has had a successful surgery for his long-standing Achilles heel injury.

Rajat Patidar captioned his Tweet:

"Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers."

Rajat Patidar absence keeps RCB's search for No.3 batter on

Rajat Patidar has played 12 matches for RCB and has scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 144.29. He joined the team in the second half of IPL 2022 as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia.

The uncapped Indian batter scored 333 runs in just seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75 in IPL 2022. He slammed his maiden IPL century (112*) in the eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB are missing the presence of Rajat Patidar at No.3 in their batting order this season, with the team management having experimented with six players in the batting position. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed were each given a couple of chances to bat at No.3.

