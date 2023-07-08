"I never knew that we look so similar" - Irfan Pathan points out big mistake in Sourav Ganguly's pre-birthday post

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan pointed out a big mistake in former captain Sourav Ganguly's pre-birthday post on Friday, July 7.

That came after the former BCCI President posted a throwback video with the fans on Twitter to celebrate his journey in Indian cricket. Sharing a clip on Twitter, Ganguly captioned:

"The support and love keeps us going. Few more hours to go..."

Sourav Ganguly @SGanguly99 The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go ... https://t.co/8erK12kK0a

In response, Pathan wrote:

"Daadi, I never knew that we look so similar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you, I will take that as a huge compliment."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan @SGanguly99 Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment 🤗 @SGanguly99 Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment 🤗 https://t.co/odsj2aa5En

The legendary batter and captain Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on Saturday, July 8.

The left-handed batter represented Team India in 424 games, amassing 18575 runs at an average of 41.46, including 38 tons and 107 half-centuries. He is the third-highest scorer for the Men in Blue in ODIs (11363), only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Ganguly is only the third Indian to score 1000+ runs in ODI World Cups. He amassed 1006 runs in 21 games at an average of 55.38, including four centuries with a top score of 183.

He has also scored 665 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 73.88 in the Champions Trophy, including three tons with the best score of 141*.

Sourav Ganguly: The leader

Also known as 'Dada', Ganguly took over an Indian team struggling match-fixing saga in the 2000s and taught them how to win games. He is the third most successful Indian captain in ODIs after MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, leading the Men in Blue to 76 wins in 146 ODIs.

Under his leadership, India reached the 2003 World Cup final and were joint winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy. He also Team India to their first Test series win on Pakistan soil in 2004. India also triumphed in the ODI series.

Ganguly's most memorable moment was when he removed his T-shirt when India stunned England in the Natwest Trophy final at Lord's balcony in 2002.

The Kolkata-born cricketer also led India in 49 Tests, leading his side to 21 wins. In 2001, he guided India to a 2-1 win against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As skipper, Sourav Ganguly groomed the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who later became World Cup champions.

Apart from internationals, Ganguly played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and now-defunct Pune Warriors India (2010-11). He amassed 1349 runs in 59 games, including seven half-centuries with a top score of 91.

