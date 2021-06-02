"I swing my bat twice till the time the ball comes!" - Ishan Kishan's surprise pick for the toughest bowler in MI nets

Ishan Kishan chose Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya as the toughest bowlers to face in the Mumbai Indians nets. Explaining his surprise pick of Krunal, the young batsman revealed the all-rounder bowls extremely slowly while training.

While Krunal Pandya is a left-arm spinner on paper, he has a penchant for fizzing his deliveries in towards the batsman. His bowling speeds are always higher than orthodox left-arm spinners, as he is not a big turner of the ball.

Ishan Kishan also revealed Krunal’s other side in a highly entertaining Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians, sharing several dressing room secrets as well.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya. Because in the nets, Krunal bowls so slow that I can’t even imagine. I swing my bat twice till the time the ball comes!” Ishan claimed.

Ishan Kishan was also asked about the shyest player in the Mumbai Indians dressing room. Although the youngster said no one fits the bill, he admitted Jasprit Bumrah is extremely hard to get hold of.

“I think no one is shy in that team, but I think the one you get to see the least is Jasprit Bumrah. You will only see him while playing matches. That’s it and then he’s lost. He doesn’t come for any team party also and even if he comes, it’ll only be for five minutes.”

Want Hardik Pandya’s hand-eye coordination: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan also openly talked about his relationship with Hardik Pandya. When asked which cricketing skills he would like to take from Hardik, Ishan was clear he envies the destructive all-rounder’s hand-eye coordination.

“His hitting skills, his wickets. His hand-eye coordination actually. It is amazing. His bats are too heavy for me so there’s no point taking them.”

Although Ishan's admiration for Hardik Pandya’s cricketing ability was evident, the 22-year-old wasn’t too impressed with his taste in music.

“I think it’s me (favourite DJ in the Mumbai Indians dressing room). Previously my favourite was Hardik Pandya but now has completely changed so I don’t like his playlist anymore.”

Ishan Kishan will next link up with Hardik Pandya when the duo fly out to Sri Lanka. They are set to be a part of the specialist white-ball side that plays five T20Is and three ODIs in July.