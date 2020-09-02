Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti recently stated his desire to become India's fastest bowler. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who consistently bowled above the 140 kmph mark at the 2018 U19 World Cup, said that he was ready to put in the hard yards to achieve his objective.

The 20-year-old is also determined to take his game up a notch by making the requisite changes in his daily workout and fitness routine - something that would help him bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar and Shaun Tait.

"Yes, I want to become India's fastest bowler because I know it is difficult to reach those heights so if you are regularly working on it and if it is your dream then you have to work hard that way. You need to work on your routine. So I am working hard and yes I want to become India's fastest bowler," Kamlesh Nagarkoti told kkr.in.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti recalled how Rahul Dravid's advice about Pat Cummins helped him boost his confidence

Kamlesh Nagarkoti enjoyed a fantastic 2018 U19 World Cup and played a key role in India emerging triumphant.

The speedster impressed many IPL teams, with KKR bagging him at the IPL 2018 auction. However, things soon turned pear-shaped with him enduring serious injuries, that ultimately ruled him out of the 2018 and 2019 editions.

At that juncture though, Rahul Dravid came to his rescue and motivated him, asking him to take cue from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Akin to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Cummins also had a wretched run-in with injuries, meaning that he missed 3-4 years of cricket. However, he retained belief in himself before establishing himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in the world.

"Dravid sir came to me and told me,'I understand how you are feeling but please take things positively. Pat Cummins did not play for 3-4 years either, but look now he is the best bowler in the world. So always stay positive and think about what you can do in your life. So always learn from your mistakes and make a strong comeback,'" Kamlesh Nagarkoti said.

Thus, Kamlesh Nagarkoti will be itching to get on the field for the Kolkata Knight Riders and put his best foot forward in IPL 2020.

The latest edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th in the UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.