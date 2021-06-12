I want to make sure I bowl in all the games of the T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has backed himself to return to bowling at full tilt by the time the T20 World Cup comes around. The all-rounder admitted he is managing his workload with an eye on the ICC competition.

The all-rounder’s inability to bowl has been a big concern for India. Hardik Pandya is one of the few seam bowling all-rounder options at India’s disposal. Pandya bowled a few overs during the white-ball series against England but stayed away from bowling action during the IPL.

Speaking on the TOI Sportscast, Hardik Pandya outlined his bowling plans for the coming months.

“For me, I want to make sure, and I will be able to, that I bowl in all the games of the (T20) World Cup. I am just trying to be smart and make sure that I don't miss that. My full focus is on the World Cup,” Hardik explained.

Once regarded as the next Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya has struggled to bowl consistently ever since he underwent back surgery in 2019. He has not bowled a single ball in the IPL over the past two seasons and his bowling exploits for India have been few and far between as well.

Discussions around Hardik Pandya’s bowling workload are never far away whenever the all-rounder takes to the field, and the 27-year-old explained why he doesn’t bowl more often.

“Yes, on the bowling front, what matters is how fit I am. Even after my surgery, I didn't drop my pace. My bowling is related to my fitness. The fitter I get, the better it comes out. Whenever I play, I don’t want to play at 50%. (When) I play, I will play at 100%,” Hardik concluded.

Hardik Pandya will be a crucial cog in India’s T20 World Cup bid

India’s squad for the Sri Lanka series shows that the selectors do not have a lot of options when it comes to the seam bowling all-rounder’s slot. While there are adequate backups for all other positions, Hardik Pandya is the only seam bowling all-rounder in the side.

India desperately need Hardik Pandya to return to full fitness and bowl four overs consistently, as it allows Virat Kohli to take the field with six bowling options.

The T20 World Cup will be played later this year in October-November, and Hardik Pandya is set to be a crucial part of that side.

