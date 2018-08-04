I wanted to be calm like MS Dhoni but I couldn't, says Dindigul Dragons captain N Jagadeesan

Since the start of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Dindigul Dragons' wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan has established himself as the best batsman in the tournament with over 800 runs.

He was rewarded for his performances with a place in the Tamil Nadu side across all three formats and was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings side in the 2018 IPL.

He has been in fine form in the ongoing TNPL where he has scored 302 runs in seven innings at an average of 75.5 and has gone past the 800-run mark in the tournament in Dragons' last night match against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Sportskeeda caught up with the right-hander on the sidelines of the tournament and this is what he had to say.

Q: How is your first tournament as a captain going?

It is very exciting. I have always liked captaining a team. So, this is the most exciting time in TNPL for me.

Q: You have been a calm character on and off the field. But this tournament we saw a different Jagadeesan, who was quite expressive, and at times, was seen shouting at the players. Is this the change captaincy has brought in you?

Technically, I wasn't shouting at them. It was about telling them what to do and what not to do because you can't afford to be lethargic on the field. So, somebody had to tell the players to be a bit more active and proactive.

Q: Dindigul have different batsmen walking into bat at number 3 (R Rohit, R Vivek, NS Chaturved and B Anirudh). What is the reason behind sending different batsmen at that position?

We haven't really planned it. It all depends on the situation. So, we are just sending out batsmen according to what the situation demands.

Q: Three fifties and a 40-odd in three matches. You have been doing well as a batsman. Your thoughts?

Well, things are going well for me as a batsman. I feel it is important for me to continue this form and take the team through.

Q: What are your goals going into the 2018-19 domestic season?

I really don't have any plans in my mind. I just want to go with the flow. Moreover, I have had a blank mindset which has helped me a bit now.

Q: You worked with MS Dhoni in the IPL. Did you try and incorporate things that you learnt from him in your first game as a captain?

Obviously, I wanted to be calm like him but I couldn't. There are a lot of things you learn from him but everything is indicative of what you do that particular day.

For more on TNPL, visit www.tnca.in