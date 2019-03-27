'I was under Virat Kohli and ABD's shadow in RCB' says KL Rahul

KL Rahul feels he is a more settled player under Kings XI Punjab

What's the story?

KL Rahul, who has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, feels he is a more settled player under Ravichandran Ashwin with the Kings XI Punjab. Rahul believes that playing in his preferred opening spot for the Kings has helped him.

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul has struggled to put up consistent performances in 2019. Rahul didn't have a great season with the national side and has found himself out of the squad from time to time.

The right-hander had a breakthrough season in the 2018 season of the IPL. It was personally one of the best seasons for him, scoring a mammoth 659 runs in 14 games at an average of 55. During the season, he also recorded the fastest 50 in IPL, getting to the mark in just 14 balls.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his side's game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 27, Rahul opened up on his form, the last season and his aim in this season's IPL in an interview with the India Today TV.

“2018 was magical for me as far as IPL is concerned. With a really good and balanced team, this year also should be good. At RCB, I was under the shadow of Virat and AB de Villiers and here I am the number one and that has helped,” said Rahul.

"Selection (for the World Cup) is not in my hands but I will do all to give myself the best chance. Last two months have been very tough for me," he added.

What's next?

IPL 2019 is crucial for Rahul, along with others who are in contention for a place in India's World Cup squad that will travel to England later this year. Rahul is currently the third opener and the Karnataka batsman will be hoping to strike some form in the IPL. India start their World Cup against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on 5th June.

