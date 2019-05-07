ICC World Cup 2019: Could Kedar Jadhav's injury prove to be an outside chance for Rishabh Pant?

Rishabh Pant (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Ever since the MSK Prasad led selection committee announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, cricket experts across the globe have been expressing their amazement over the exclusion of the exciting wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

The 21-year-old player has the ability to turn around any game with his aggressive batting. Many former cricketers, including two-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting, believe that Pant could have been India’s x-factor at the marquee event this summer.

That has seemed even more true after the string of scintillating performances that Pant has produced with his willow in the ongoing IPL 2019. In the league stage itself, the destructive batsman has amassed over 400 runs with three blistering half-centuries.

It certainly looks like the selectors missed a trick by leaving Pant out of the World Cup squad.

On the other hand, Kedar Jhadav, an integral part of Indian squad, has had a torrid time this season (162 runs, SR 95.58). But to make matters even worse, Jadhav severely injured his left shoulder while trying to stop an overthrow from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in CSK’s last league game against KXIP.

Considering the magnitude of the global event and the extent of Jadhav's role in the Indian team, it is of utmost importance that he gets some time to heal and recuperate. To that end, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently confirmed that the destructive lower-order player will not participate in the upcoming IPL games.

With less than 30 days remaining before India start their World Cup campaign against the mighty South Africa, the injury to Jhadav has come at the worst possible time. As much as the entire nation will hope for his speedy recovery, the possibility of being ruled out of the event cannot be completely dismissed.

But as is always the case, one person's loss is another person's gain.

If Jhadav does not recover in time for the mega tournament, the team management will be forced to replace him with either of the standby batsman – Pant, or Ambati Rayudu. And going by the recent form, in all probability, the dashing wicket-keeper batsman would make it to the squad.

As per the ICC guidelines, BCCI can make the changes to the squad until 22nd May. It remains to be seen whether Jadhav recovers before that, or if Pant will be thrown a lifeline.