'If Rashid Khan comes on, I am going to finish him': Chris Gayle to KL Rahul in IPL 2018

KXIP skipper KL Rahul has revealed that his opening partner Chris Gayle vowed to take on Afghan spinner Rashid Khan in IPL 2018.

Rahul also spoke about his excellent understanding with the 'Universe Boss'.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul has claimed that before an IPL match in 2018 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chris Gayle had already made up his mind to attack Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Speaking on an episode of Open Nets with Mayank, KL Rahul touched upon various topics, such as his friendship with opening partner Chris Gayle, who was also part of the conversation

"I remember one instance in 2018, he (Chris Gayle) was hungry, he was angry, and he wanted to win. We had a match against the Sunrisers, and he told me, 'If Rashid Khan comes on, I am gonna finish him because I don't like a spinner coming and staring me down. If he stares at me, I am going to finish him'," said KL Rahul.

"He (Gayle) said, 'Give me the single, I want to play six balls against Rashid Khan'. And I think that's the first time I saw Chris' give-me-this attitude. He had a clear plan and I think he got a hundred that game," added KL Rahul.

Host Agarwal also asked the pair what they talk about in the middle, to which Gayle quipped:

"You know what we talk in the middle? Rahul wants the strike, always. He says, 'Don't worry boss, I'll take him on.' He wants the strike, all the time."

Chris Gayle's onslaught against Sunrisers in IPL 2018

Gayle and Rahul are an excellent opening combination

The match in question happened in IPL 2018 at KXIP's home ground in Mohali. Chris Gayle scored 104 in just 63 balls, an innings studded with 11 sixes.

Rashid Khan disappeared to all parts of the ground and conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs. In the 14th over, the SRH bowler was even carted for four consecutive sixes by the Universe Boss. The leg-spinner is known for being aggressive while bowling, which is what Rahul says angered the West Indian opener.

KXIP went on to win the match by 14 runs, with Chris Gayle claiming after the match that no one could now doubt whether he was on the wane.

Interestingly, the same treatment was meted out to Rashid by Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson in the final of IPL 2019. The Aussie went on to score a swashbuckling hundred to lead CSK to the trophy, with Rashid bearing the brunt of Watson's assault.