"If Tripathi doesn't play for India, it's our own loss" - Twiteratti laud SRH batter after outstanding knock vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi played a superb knock of 76(44) to propel his side to a challenging total against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (May 17) at the Wankhede Stadium.
The 31-year-old batter has been in breathtaking form in IPL 2022 and took his game to a whole new level earlier tonight. Rahul smacked the ball to the all-round mark with great ease. He exposed his stumps to the bowlers on multiple occasions and took them over the cover region.
Batting at No. 3, the Maharastra-born batter forged two big partnerships with Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, scoring runs at a rate of over 170. Rahul Tripathi scored 76 off 44 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three towering sixes.
Riding on his breathtaking knock, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 193 runs on the board in their 20 overs.
Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with messages for the SRH batter. Most of them backed his inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9. While reports claim that MI cricketer Tilak Varma might earn his debut call-up, Rahul is nowhere on the scene for an India call.
Rahul Tripathi has amassed 393 runs in 13 matches in this edition at an average of 39.30, including three fifties and a strike rate of over 160.
"Sometimes copy them in front of the mirror" - Rahul Tripathi on Dhoni, Kohli
Rahul has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the last few years. The Hyderabad batter recently revealed how stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have motivated him during his early days. He also admitted copying them in front of the mirror.
Speaking in a video shared by SRH, Rahul said:
“When I see Dhoni bhai, the way he finishes games, and the work ethics of Virat Kohli, that’s really kept motivating me and pushing me. I’d like to have those work ethics, or follow them, and like sometimes copy them in front of the mirror."
He will hope to continue the good run in their last league fixture and strengthen his case for a national call-up against South Africa next month.