"If Tripathi doesn't play for India, it's our own loss" - Twiteratti laud SRH batter after outstanding knock vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi played a superb knock of 76(44) to propel his side to a challenging total against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (May 17) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 31-year-old batter has been in breathtaking form in IPL 2022 and took his game to a whole new level earlier tonight. Rahul smacked the ball to the all-round mark with great ease. He exposed his stumps to the bowlers on multiple occasions and took them over the cover region.

Batting at No. 3, the Maharastra-born batter forged two big partnerships with Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, scoring runs at a rate of over 170. Rahul Tripathi scored 76 off 44 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three towering sixes.

Riding on his breathtaking knock, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 193 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with messages for the SRH batter. Most of them backed his inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9. While reports claim that MI cricketer Tilak Varma might earn his debut call-up, Rahul is nowhere on the scene for an India call.

Here are some reactions:

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan I just Loooove watching Rahul Tripathi bat. I just Loooove watching Rahul Tripathi bat.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Rahul Tripathi has never been short of intent. The kind of shots he’s played this season has been roughly the same as the past 3 years. But what’s stood out is his shot efficiency. It’s the 4th highest for any batter in the league this year. Rahul Tripathi has never been short of intent. The kind of shots he’s played this season has been roughly the same as the past 3 years. But what’s stood out is his shot efficiency. It’s the 4th highest for any batter in the league this year.

Sreenandhan @SreenandhanN If Tilak Varma gets Indian Team Call Before Rahul Tripathi. Im Gonna Call Indian Team a MI lobby. If Tilak Varma gets Indian Team Call Before Rahul Tripathi. Im Gonna Call Indian Team a MI lobby.

MV @mahektetweet So many names being thrown up for selection to the Indian T20I side. But Rahul Tripathi hasn't got much of a mention despite having the best record of any number 3 batsman in the league this season. So many names being thrown up for selection to the Indian T20I side. But Rahul Tripathi hasn't got much of a mention despite having the best record of any number 3 batsman in the league this season.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#IPL2022 Rahul Tripathi with yet another gentle knock on that door. Don't think anything else needs to be mentioned about his batting abilities, has been doing it for a while now that too in different positions and situations. Rahul Tripathi with yet another gentle knock on that door. Don't think anything else needs to be mentioned about his batting abilities, has been doing it for a while now that too in different positions and situations.#IPL2022

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal

#IPL2022 #SRHvMI More than anyone, Rahul Tripathi deserves to be in Indian squad for upcoming T20I series against South Africa. More than anyone, Rahul Tripathi deserves to be in Indian squad for upcoming T20I series against South Africa. #IPL2022 #SRHvMI

Saksham Garg @Sakshamgarg101 Just remove your MI biasedness and think did tilak should be selected in south africa series and most importantly how TF in this world he will get india cap earlier than Rahul Tripathi.



warra blunder if he will be selected just on the basis of one season. Just remove your MI biasedness and think did tilak should be selected in south africa series and most importantly how TF in this world he will get india cap earlier than Rahul Tripathi. warra blunder if he will be selected just on the basis of one season.

Harshit Anand @imHarshitAnand Rahul Tripathi has so far recorded the best SR for any Indian in this IPL amongst top 10 run-getters. Only Liam Livingstone possess a better SR than him. He's averaging nearly 40 as well. If any youngster it has to be him, who should play for India. Rahul Tripathi has so far recorded the best SR for any Indian in this IPL amongst top 10 run-getters. Only Liam Livingstone possess a better SR than him. He's averaging nearly 40 as well. If any youngster it has to be him, who should play for India.

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Top quality T20 knock. Clean, Calculated, Classy. Glad SRH didn’t tinker with Rahul Tripathi’s batting position. Best number three this season so far. #SRHvsMI Top quality T20 knock. Clean, Calculated, Classy. Glad SRH didn’t tinker with Rahul Tripathi’s batting position. Best number three this season so far. #SRHvsMI

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta @tripathirahul52 @chetans1987

#CricketTwitter #IPL2022 Rahul Tripathi should be in the T20 side for the upcoming series vs South Africa Rahul Tripathi should be in the T20 side for the upcoming series vs South Africa 🇮🇳🔥 @tripathirahul52 @chetans1987 #CricketTwitter #IPL2022

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Rahul Tripathi - Value for money... and some more. Rahul Tripathi - Value for money... and some more.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha If Rahul Tripathi doesn't play for India, it's our own loss. If Rahul Tripathi doesn't play for India, it's our own loss.

Rahul Tripathi has amassed 393 runs in 13 matches in this edition at an average of 39.30, including three fifties and a strike rate of over 160.

"Sometimes copy them in front of the mirror" - Rahul Tripathi on Dhoni, Kohli

Rahul has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the last few years. The Hyderabad batter recently revealed how stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have motivated him during his early days. He also admitted copying them in front of the mirror.

Speaking in a video shared by SRH, Rahul said:

“When I see Dhoni bhai, the way he finishes games, and the work ethics of Virat Kohli, that’s really kept motivating me and pushing me. I’d like to have those work ethics, or follow them, and like sometimes copy them in front of the mirror."

He will hope to continue the good run in their last league fixture and strengthen his case for a national call-up against South Africa next month.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit