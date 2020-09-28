Impressive IPL debuts in Week-1 | IPL 2020 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about glamour and entertainment, new stars are introduced to fans every season. A mix of youth and experience in the field, as well as the dugout, brings the best out of every player considering the longevity of the tournament schedule.

Just one week into the 13th edition of the IPL, we have already witnessed 10 IPL debutants.

Let us look at the top performances by debutants during the inaugural week of this IPL.

#1 James Pattinson

James Pattinson

The fast bowler from Victoria finally made his IPL debut in the very first game of the current edition. The Australian speedster was picked by KKR a decade ago for 100,000 USD only to miss the season due to injuries. It has been a stop-start career for Pattinson, not just in the IPL but internationally as well, due to a chain of back injuries.

After picking his first scalp in his very first over, the Mumbai Indian has looked unstoppable. Pattinson bowled his full quota of 8 overs in the 2 games played this week, of which 23 were dot balls. He has also grabbed 3 wickets, giving away just 52 runs at an impressive economy of 6.5.

What’s more exciting is what offers with the bat lower down the order. Pattinson showed glimpses of his hard-hitting style via a couple of boundaries against CSK. Fans will not forget his brilliant catch while running backwards from fine leg to dismiss Sam Curran. There is no doubt that James Pattinson has already impressed mightily with his all-round performances in this year's IPL.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

After making noises with the bat on the domestic circuit, the 20-year-old was roped into the star-studded RCB team before IPL 2019. After a yearlong wait before getting into the starting XI, it's now going to be hard to keep him out.

The promising southpaw from Karnataka scored a 42-ball 56 against SRH, which not only helped RCB post a formidable target but also helped them pick up their first win of the season.

Opening alongside Aaron Finch and with AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli to follow, the youngster automatically gets a license to play his natural game from ball one. Through his scintillating stroke play at the bigger stage, there are already comparisons of his shots with that of Yuvraj Singh.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi

The leading wicket-taker of the last U-19 World Cup, Ravi Bishnoi was bagged for a whopping amount of 2 INR crores in the IPL auction. The humongous bid indicates the interest the leggie has lured in from all the franchises. The 20-year-old won’t just be grateful for the huge contract, but also the opportunity to be groomed by India’s best wrist spinner and head coach of KXIP, Anil Kumble.

The youngster has already made the huge bid worthy through his performances against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having picked 4 wickets and maintaining an economy under 7, Bishnoi is the go-to bowler for the Rahul-led KXIP team this season.

"The little boy has a lot of fight in him. Every time I throw him the ball, he wants to do well!" - @klrahul11 on Ravi Bishnoi#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB #KXIP pic.twitter.com/WfRa45ZDjS — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 25, 2020

#4 Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell for KXIP

One more debutant from KXIP also made an impact in the first week of the IPL. Sheldon Cottrell, the Jamaican known for his trademark salute sendoff, was bought for 8.5 INR crores after his performances for Windies last year at the World Cup.

We saw Cottrell’s trademark salute 4 times within the first week, which means he has already picked up 4 wickets this season. One of the victims of his bowling was Virat Kohli, who Cottrell dismissed a couple of times last year during the bilateral T20 series.

Despite bowling at the powerplay and death overs, he has given away only 44 runs off his 8 overs, at an impressive economy rate of 5.5 runs per over.