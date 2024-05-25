In Pictures: SRH storm into IPL 2024 final as Heinrich Klaasen and spinners sink RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. By virtue of the comprehensive win, they also progressed to the final of tournament. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash in Chennai in what would be a rematch of Qualifier 1.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first in Qualifier 2. They did a decent job to restrct Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175-9 as Avesh Khan and Trent Boult claimed three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma picked up two. RR, though, faltered in the chase and were held to 139-7 as Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 3-23 and Abhishek Sharma 2-24.

Batting first, SRH lost Abhishek (12 off 5) in the first over to Boult as he miscued a pull towards cover. Rahul Tripathi came in and took on the Rajasthan bowlers, smashing five fours and two sixes in his 37 off 15.

His enterprising knock ended when he ramped a slower bouncer from Boult to short third man. In the same over, Aiden Markram (1) edged a length ball in the same region.

Travis Head hung around for a while but never looked fluent at the crease. He was out for 34 off 28, also mistiming a slower bouncer from Sandeep to short third man. Nitish Kumar Reddy (5) and Abdul Samad (0) fell off consecutive deliveries to Avesh. Reddy guided his reverse hit straight to a fielder, while Samad knocked over by a well-directed length ball.

Trent Boult got the early breakthrough again for RR. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Having slipped to 120-6, Sunrisers Hyderabad were in a spot of bother. Heinrich Klaasen, though, played a mature knock under pressure, bringing all his experience into play.

He slammed 50 off 34 with the aid of four sixes, while Impact Player Shahbaz chipped in with a run-a-ball 18 as SRH finished on 175-9.

Rahul Tripathi counter-attacked for SRH with 37 off 15 balls. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Chasing the challenging score, Rajasthan Royals got off to another unconvincing start as Tom Kohler-Cadmore registered yet another failure. The opener was dismissed for 10 off 16, perishing in his attempt to break the shackles against Pat Cummins.

Aiden Markram is disappointed after getting out for 1. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

At the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked dangerous, as he went after Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of the powerplay. The left-hander, though, fell for 42 off 21 in the eighth over.

Heinrich Klaasen lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad with a crucial half-century. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Jaiswal tried to loft left-arm spinner Shahbaz but was caught at long-off. The wicket proved to be a massive game-changing moment, as SRH dominated proceedings after that.

Pat Cummins got the early breakthrough in Rajasthan’s chase. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

RR skipper Sanju Samson (10 off 11) dragged a length ball from Abhishek to long-on.

Riyan Parag's magnificent IPL 2024 campaign ended on a disappointing note as he fell for 6 off 10. The right-hander miscued a length ball from Shahbaz to deep midwicket. In the same over, Ravichandran Ashwin (0) was caught behind attempting a cut.

Shahbaz Ahmed was outstanding with figures of 3-23. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

There were no heroics from Shimron Hetmyer as well this time. The RR left-hander was bowled for 4 off 10, completely beaten by Abhishek, who got a length ball to straighten after pitching and turn away slightly. Rovman Powell (6 off 12) pulled SRH left-arm pacer T Natarajan towards deep midwicket.

Abhishek Sharma was a surprise package with the ball. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Amid all the carnage, Dhruv Jurel held one end up for Rajasthan Royals. He kept fighting till the end and remained unbeaten on 56 off 35, featuring seven fours and two sixes. Jurel's valiant half-century, though, only delayed the inevitable.

"It is really gratifying and hopefully one more left" - SRH skipper Pat Cummins after team enters IPL 2024 final

Dhruv Jurel’s half-century went in vain as SRH registered a thumping win. (Image Credit: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After Sunrisers Hyderabad's triumph in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024, franchise skipper Cummins said that the team has been playing some fantastic cricket right through the season.

Cummins also hopes for his boys to come up with another impressive show in the IPL 2024 final.

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It is for the whole franchise, probably 60 or 70 of them who put their heart and soul into this. It is really gratifying and hopefully one more left," the Australian Test and one-day captain addded.

While the spinners were the star performers in the win over RR, Cummins and Natarjan also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Asked if he felt 175 was a match-winning total, the SRH skipper responded that they knew Rajasthan would find the chase tough if they picked up early wickets.

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

