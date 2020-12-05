IND v AUS 2020: Jimmy Neesham asks Mayank Agarwal a question on his hairstyle on KL Rahul's post; Indian opener responds

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his quirky posts and replies on social media. Recently, he had given a hilarious caption to his captain Kane Williamson's double century celebration from the ICC World Test Championship match between New Zealand and West Indies.

Jimmy Neesham asked Mayank Agarwal about his unique haircut ahead of the Indian cricket team's second T20I match against Australia. Vice-captain KL Rahul shared a picture on Instagram in which he was seen to be enjoying his journey from Canberra to Sydney with close friend Hardik Pandya and Kings XI Punjab opening partner Mayank Agarwal.

The trio preferred to sit on the backseats of the bus. Thus, KL Rahul captioned the post as 'backbenchers.'

Jimmy Neesham, Rashid Khan, and Mayank Agarwal make their presence felt in the comments box

Jimmy Neesham, Mayank Agarwal, and Rashid Khan commented on KL Rahul's post

Jimmy Neesham noted Mayank Agarwal's hairstyle and asked him the following question in the comments box:

"Bit tight @mayankagarwal ???"

"Gradual progress from right to left," Agarwal replied to his Kings XI Punjab teammate.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan also commented on KL Rahul's post as he labeled the trio as 'legends.'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) had brought all international players closer to each other. Recently, in the IND v AUS ODI series, debutante Cameron Green revealed how KL Rahul surprised him with his polite behavior on the field.

Jimmy Neesham has entertained the cricket universe with his sense of humor and this time, even Mayank Agarwal gave a fantastic reply to the Kiwi player.

Talking about the on-field action, Neesham was recently playing a T20I series against West Indies. Meanwhile, Agarwal and Rahul are representing the Indian cricket team versus Australia. The second T20I between India and Australia will happen tomorrow in Sydney.